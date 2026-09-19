Rams’ Matthew Stafford Gets Strong Words as Giants Ties Draw Attention

The Los Angeles Rams allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to gauge his market value and trade interest during the 2025 offseason.

Obviously, the two sides ultimately agreed to a deal that kep him in LA, but the New York Giants–Stafford and the Ram’s Week 2 opponent–were among the teams linked to the now-reigning MVP, fueling the rumor mill with some of their personnel decisions.

One of those decisions, hiring Chad Hall, then as QB coach, is back in the spotlight for Week 2.

“Few know Matthew Stafford as well as one Giants assistant,” The New York Post’s Jared Scwartz wrote on September 18, adding, As the Giants look to slow down the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback Monday night in Los Angeles, they have an inside scoop on him via wide receivers coach Chad Hall.

“Hall is Stafford’s brother-in-law — his sister, Kelly, is Stafford’s wife. Both families are expected to be in attendance.”

Giants Coach Gets Honest About Matthew Stafford

Matthew and Kelly Stafford, who began dating at the University of Georgia married in 2015, recently appeared in an ad for Just Ingredients Shop.

Hall is a former NFL wide receiver. He spent four years in the league, splitting his on-the-field between the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Rams’ NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Hall also had a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hall is now the Giants wide receivers coach, but his insider knowledge of Stafford is undoubtedly an advantage for the visitors on “Monday Night Football.”

“While the Giants were trying to woo Stafford with contract numbers and work out potential compensation for the Rams, Hall was busy plucking on the quarterback’s emotional strings,” Newsday’s Tom Rock wrote on September 19.

Hall told reporters “Of course I was,” this week.

This is their second time squaring off. They also did in 2022 when Hall as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills. Hall and the Bills won that game over Stafford and the Rams 31-10.

Rams Coach, Fellow MVP Gets Honest About Matthew Stafford

Stafford remains a polarizing topic in terms of QB rankings, but the Rams star drew high praise from a fellow former MVP during a conversation with content creators about just that.

“He’s the greatest thrower in NFL history,” Cam Newton told his fellow panelists on the “Clash” podcast on September 18, noting that Stafford should not be punished for having elite wide receivers to throw to.

Newton cited Stafford’s passing yardage and team success amid pushback from the group.

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Stafford has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams now and had Cooper Kupp and, separately, Calvin Johnson in the past, but his part in their success cannot be overstated, either.

“He’s a guy that plays one play at a time,” Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase told reporters on September 18 in comments about Stafford’s response to their Week 1 loss. “Each play is its own entity. And I think his approach is everything that you would want from any player player, certainly a quarterback, certainly the leader of your football team.

“It’s a model that I think we can all follow after of just his approach, whether it’s a bad rep, a game that didn’t go as as planned. I think we all got to have that mindset that, man, we’re ready for the next play, ready for the next game. And certainly got a lot out in front of us.”