Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford Loses ESPY to New Teammate

Matthew Stafford entered the 2026 ESPYs with two opportunities to add another honor to the best individual season of his NFL career.

He left without either award.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback lost Best Athlete — Men’s Sports to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Best NFL Player to Myles Garrett during the July 15 ceremony in New York City, per the official list of ESPYs winners.

The second result stayed in the city with Garrett taking home the honor.

The seven-time All-Pro earned the award for his record-setting season with the Cleveland Browns, but he will begin the 2026 campaign lining up for the Rams.

Los Angeles acquired him in a June trade, placing the ESPYs’ choice for the NFL’s best player on the same roster as the reigning Associated Press MVP.

Stafford’s losses created an easy opening for a snub conversation, but it also highlighted the rampant star power the Rams have assembled for another Super Bowl run.

Stafford’s MVP Season Wasn’t Enough at ESPYs

Stafford had a strong case in both categories.

The 37-year-old led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes while throwing eight interceptions. He finished second with a 109.2 passer rating, led the league with 236 passing first downs and directed the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

The production carried Los Angeles to a 12-5 regular-season record and helped Stafford earn the first AP MVP and first-team All-Pro selections of his career. Stafford became only the third quarterback to throw at least 45 touchdown passes with fewer than 10 interceptions in a season, joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

He faced tough competition at the ESPYs.

Brunson won Best Athlete — Men’s Sports after leading the Knicks to their first NBA championship since 1973. ESPN noted when announcing the nominees that Brunson scored 45 points in the title-clinching game, giving voters a championship moment that arrived barely one month before the ceremony.

Garrett brought his own eye-popping numbers to the table for Best NFL Player.

He recorded 23 sacks in 2025, breaking the league’s single-season record of 22.5. ESPN said before the ceremony that a defensive player had never won the category, so he became the first while to do so while also winning Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Stafford already received the more traditional football honor when AP voters selected him as MVP in February.

Garrett Turns Stafford’s Loss Into Rams Win

The Rams didn’t need the ESPYs to confirm Garrett’s value.

Los Angeles agreed to acquire Garrett from Cleveland on June 1 after he won his second Defensive Player of the Year award. The Rams sent Jared Verse and three premium draft picks to the Browns, paying a significant price but for a defender who has reached double-digit sacks in eight consecutive seasons.

The award offered another reminder of how much talent Los Angeles placed around Stafford.

The Rams now have the reigning AP MVP at quarterback and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year coming off the edge. Garrett can change protection plans on defense, while Stafford returns to an offense that finished first in scoring and total yardage.

Their 2025 seasons ended with different forms of frustration.

Stafford and the Rams came within one victory of the Super Bowl before a 31-27 NFC Championship Game loss.

Garrett set an individual record for a Cleveland team that remained outside the championship picture.

They begin the next season chasing the honor neither player secured last year.

Stafford’s empty-handed night didn’t weaken his standing after an MVP campaign.

After all, Garrett is on the 38-year-old veteran’s side now.

And the Best NFL Player ESPY still belongs to a Ram.