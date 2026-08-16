Rams’ Matthew Stafford Sends 5-Word Message to Red-Hot Rookie Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson with an eye toward their future at quarterback.

The rookie has a legendarily accomplished passer in Matthew Stafford ahead of him in the depth chart, but the 38-year-old veteran helps the rookie prepare for that eventual starting opportunity.

Before Simpson made his preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 15, reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford extended his younger teammate a simple five-word message.

“Just go let it rip.”

Simpson revealed Stafford’s advice before taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The first-round pick proceeded to follow those instructions during a 20-12 Rams victory.

Simpson completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while playing the final three quarters.

His showing also landed him among Bleacher Report’s biggest “winners” from the opening week of preseason action.

Stafford Gives Simpson Advice Before Debut

The Rams selected Simpson No. 13 overall in April, making the Alabama product the succession plan the franchise has put behind Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is coming off the best statistical season of his career. He won the 2025 Associated Press NFL MVP award after leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns during the regular season.

That gives Simpson a proven veteran to study while he adjusts to Sean McVay’s offense.

Ahead of his debut, Simpson said Stafford’s guidance centered on trusting what he already knew and playing freely. The rookie later reinforced how much he values that relationship, saying after the win that he is trying to absorb as much information as possible from Stafford.

The good news about Stafford’s still-elite ability is Simpson gets time to develop without the instant expectation to carry the franchise, which is typically attached to a top-15 quarterback.

He started only one full season at Alabama, throwing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025, but the Rams saw enough to make him the second quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

His first NFL action nudged the critics toward accepting his high draft selection.

Simpson Turns Stafford’s Message Into Strong Debut

After watching the first quarter from the sideline, Simpson took over and settled into the offense.

The Rams’ official website described Simpson as being “in control,” as McVay praised the rookie’s command and progression work, taking Kansas City’s defense provided.

Both of Simpson’s touchdown passes went to Dean Connors. One came on a 9-yard screen in the fourth quarter before Simpson directed an 87-yard possession and found Connors again from 2 yards out.

Simpson finished with a 125 passer rating, and Bleacher Report argued that he may have produced the “best performance of the lot” in the company of an impressive group of rookie quarterbacks in Week 1.

The outlet acknowledged the Chiefs rested their notable defensive starters, though Simpson’s efficiency existed at a eye-popping level.

Four incompletions across 25 attempts makes McVay breathe a bit easier about the future, even as Simpson won’t assume starting duties this year.

Regardless, Simpson’s first audition went about as smoothly as Los Angeles could have hoped.

Stafford told him to let it rip.

And in his first NFL game action, Simpson did exactly that.