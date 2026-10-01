Rams’ Matthew Stafford Harps on What Team Missed Without Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams have had to find ways to move the ball without Puka Nacua.

Now that his return appears close, Matthew Stafford is thinking about more than the catches he might make Sunday.

Asked Wednesday what Nacua would bring back to the offense, Stafford pointed to his work when the ball goes elsewhere and the energy he brings into the huddle.

“His passion rubs off on everybody in the huddle,” Stafford said in a video shared by the Rams. He also called Nacua a “great player, both with the football and also without it.”

That endorsement came on an encouraging day for Nacua.

Coach Sean McVay said he expects the receiver to play against the Philadelphia Eagles after a limited Wednesday practice. Nacua had missed the previous two games with an injury listed as a hip issue, which McVay later described as groin soreness.

Stafford Sees More Than Nacua’s Receiving Numbers

The numbers make a strong case for what the Rams have been missing.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season, adding 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He opened 2026 with five catches for 74 yards against the San Francisco 49ers before sitting out Weeks 2 and 3.

Stafford’s description reached beyond that production.

A receiver can affect a play without being targeted, and Nacua’s willingness to stay engaged in those moments matters to his quarterback.

Stafford also spoke about the difficulty of watching while injured and said he was happy for Nacua as he worked toward getting back on the field.

There’s a practical benefit to his return as well.

Davante Adams has risen as a dependable lead target for Stafford during Nacua’s absence.

Adams followed a 195-yard, two-touchdown game against the New York Giants with seven catches for 137 yards against Denver, per the Rams. Asking the defense to account for Nacua as well would only bolster Stafford’s potential to spread the ball across and down the field.

Rams Have a Clear Reason to Welcome Him Back

Los Angeles found help elsewhere in its 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Konata Mumpfield caught three consecutive passes on a late fourth-quarter drive, finishing the sequence with a 48-yard touchdown that briefly put the Rams ahead.

And Adams delivered several big gains of his own.

Still, the offense stalled for stretches.

The Rams gained 273 yards in the first half and 19 in the third quarter. Stafford later said Los Angeles had fallen behind the chains and hadn’t thrown the ball efficiently enough during that stretch.

Nacua’s availability alone wouldn’t fix every problem from Denver.

Against Philadelphia, the Rams also have to finish drives. They reached the red zone four times against the Broncos and scored one touchdown, the team reported.

For now, spurring the Rams’ offense further belongs to Nacua.

And after two weeks on the sideline, getting through practice and feeling ready to play would gift Nacua the opportunity he has been working toward.