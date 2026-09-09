LA Rams’ Pursuit of $106 Million Star Revealed Before Australia Opener

The Los Angeles Rams finally landed the premier pass rusher they had chased for years when they traded for Myles Garrett in June.

New reporting suggests, however, that another superstar could have been wearing horns instead.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported in his Week 1 notebook that the Rams “strongly considered” acquiring Maxx Crosby during the spring, calling the Las Vegas Raiders and continuing to monitor his situation after his proposed trade to Baltimore collapsed.

The revelation heightens Los Angeles’ aggressive offseason even further. Garrett became the eventual prize, but Crosby was clearly more than a passing thought as the Rams searched for the kind of game-changing edge presence they have coveted since Von Miller’s departure.

Rams’ Crosby Interest Was Years in the Making

Pelissero reported that Los Angeles kept tabs on Crosby after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a blockbuster March trade because of concerns surrounding the knee Crosby had repaired in January. The Raiders ultimately kept the five-time Pro Bowler, who returned to practice in July and said he felt “incredible” as he worked back from the procedure.

Crosby still produced 10 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season. He also signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025, a deal that included $91.5 million guaranteed and runs through 2029.

The Rams’ interest was hardly new.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported in June that Los Angeles made a similar offer to the Raiders for Crosby before the 2022 trade deadline after putting two first-round picks on the table for Brian Burns. The Rams also pursued Garrett at the time, offering Cleveland a package that Breer said exceeded the two firsts and fourth-rounder they previously dealt for Jalen Ramsey.

That history makes Pelissero’s latest report especially revealing. Los Angeles had circled Crosby before and went back to that possibility when his future in Las Vegas suddenly became uncertain this spring.

Garrett Deal Finally Ended the Rams’ Search

The Rams eventually found their answer elsewhere.

Los Angeles acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1 for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-rounder. Pelissero reported that Verse’s inclusion was pivotal in convincing Cleveland to move the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The willingness to keep shopping for an elite edge is striking because Los Angeles already had a productive pass rush. The Rams finished tied for seventh in the NFL with 47 sacks in 2025, while Byron Young posted a career-high 12 and both Young and Verse earned Pro Bowl selections. The front office still saw room for a major upgrade and ultimately used one of those young Pro Bowlers to get it.

Garrett arrives after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025. He joins a front that also features Young, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, with Aaron Donald returning to the roster as well.

That collection explains why a Crosby deal is now difficult to envision. Yet the report still offers a window into how the Rams approached their championship push, that they were determined to add an elite edge defender and apparently were willing to explore more than one blockbuster route to get there.

Crosby’s future could become a storyline again. Pelissero wrote that if the 29-year-old looks like his old self, Raiders general manager John Spytek should expect calls before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Los Angeles is unlikely to be among the teams dialing now that Garrett is in place. But the Rams’ spring interest shows how close their offseason blueprint came to taking a very different shape.