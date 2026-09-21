Rams Dealt Multiple Injury Blows Before Monday Night

The Los Angeles Rams return home for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Los Angeles will look to respond at SoFi Stadium while managing several injury situations. The Rams also have some positive developments heading into the matchup, with multiple players removed from the injury report.

The Giants enter the game after opening their season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams now prepare for a Monday night matchup with key availability questions still surrounding the Rams.

With the final injury report now set, the status of several important players has become the central concern.

Rams Face Multiple Injury Concerns vs. Giants

The Rams will be without safety Kamren Kinchens, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington is also unlikely to play. He is listed as doubtful with a quadriceps injury after missing the final two practices. Whittington had been a full participant on Thursday before the issue appeared on the injury report.

Puka Nacua also carries a questionable designation. The star receiver missed Friday and Saturday practices because of a hip injury. Head coach Sean McVay described the issue as soreness in Nacua’s groin after Thursday’s practice.

Nacua “felt good” during Thursday’s session but did not feel completely like himself when trying to open up and reach full speed, according to McVay. His availability will be determined closer to kickoff.

Myles Garrett remains unavailable after undergoing knee surgery and landing on injured reserve. McVay previously said Garrett will miss at least four games and will not be rushed back.

There is some positive news for Los Angeles. Nate Landman, Omar Speights and Kam Curl have been removed from the injury report and are expected to play.

Aaron Donald also is set to make his return after coming out of retirement during the offseason.

Puka Nacua Status Could Shape Rams’ Offensive Plan

Nacua’s availability could affect how the Rams approach their passing game against New York. He remains one of the central pieces of the offense after producing five catches for 74 yards on nine targets against San Francisco in Week 1.

The 25-year-old receiver led the NFL with 129 receptions last season. He also recorded 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns across 16 games.

If Nacua cannot play, the Rams would have to adjust without both him and Whittington. The team could turn more toward its tight ends, including Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson.

Parkinson received two targets against the 49ers, while Ferguson had one. “Turf Show Times” highlighted Parkinson’s production without Nacua on the field and Ferguson’s touchdown production when either Nacua or Davante Adams was unavailable last season.

Whittington’s absence would further reduce the receiver options available to Los Angeles.

The Rams also face a defensive adjustment without Kinchens. Quentin Lake could move into a more traditional safety role, while Jaylen McCollough and Trent McDuffie could see increased responsibilities in the secondary.

For now, the biggest question remains Nacua’s availability. The Rams will have to wait until Monday night to learn whether their leading receiver can take the field against the Giants.