Myles Garrett Reveals Key LA Rams’ Difference From Browns

The Los Angeles Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett was viewed immediately as a championship move.

His first week of training camp has offered another reason the fit could work.

Garrett spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns before Los Angeles acquired him in June, giving him a long view of two organizations operating in very different places.

Asked this week about the differences between the two training camps, Garrett pointed directly to the Rams’ established leadership structure.

According to Rams Wire, Garrett described Los Angeles as having a “culture that’s a little bit more set in stone with leaders all across the board,” while saying “Cleveland has some leaders that are continuing to develop.”

That comparison stands out because Garrett was one of the defining players of Cleveland’s modern era. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, became the franchise’s career sacks leader and set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025.

Now, he has walked into a Rams organization that believes the foundation for another Super Bowl run is already in place.

Garrett Finds Structure in Los Angeles

The Rams have had rare continuity by NFL standards under Sean McVay.

In his first nine seasons as head coach, Los Angeles reached the playoffs seven times, appeared in two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl LVI.

The franchise posted a winning record in eight of those nine seasons.

That history only supports Garrett’s comments.

He’s joining a roster that already knows what January football looks like after the Rams went 12-5 last season and reached the NFC Championship Game before losing 31-27 to Seattle.

There is also veteran leadership in key spots.

Matthew Stafford is entering his 18th NFL season and his sixth with the Rams, while Garrett brings 134 career games and one of the most decorated defensive résumés of his generation.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula highlighted that approach after Los Angeles added Garrett and other veterans during the offseason.

Shula said the organization was bringing in “great vets that we can all learn from,” a description that closely matches what Garrett has noticed since arriving.

For a player who spent much of his Browns tenure carrying the identity of the defense, the setup in Los Angeles is different.

Garrett’s Browns Comparison Fits Rams’ Win-Now Push

Cleveland’s side of the comparison also reflects where the two franchises are headed.

When the Browns traded Garrett, general manager Andrew Berry said the organization was entering a new era with a “young core” and a replenished collection of draft assets.

Cleveland received Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick in the deal.

Los Angeles made the opposite calculation.

The Rams gave up a 25-year-old Pro Bowl pass rusher and three premium picks for a 30-year-old superstar because their window is open now.

Garrett has been clear about the appeal of that situation.

At his introductory news conference in June, he said there was a “definite bit of urgency” to add a Super Bowl to cement his legacy among the game’s greats, via TheRams.com.

His latest comments fit that mindset.

The Browns are trying to develop the next version of their leadership structure. And Garrett believes the Rams already have theirs.