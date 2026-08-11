LA Rams’ Myles Garrett Draws Revealing Injury Update From Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams have high hopes for Myles Garrett after acquiring him from the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

But with the regular-season opener one month away, head coach Sean McVay is taking a cautious approach with his new star pass rusher.

Garrett didn’t participate in Tuesday’s joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys because of swelling in his knee.

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reported that McVay said Garrett is at “85%” and Los Angeles chose to err on the side of caution. McVay also said there have been no setbacks.

The absence marked a second straight missed practice for Garrett and comes after he was sidelined for four practices earlier in training camp.

McVay Offers More Clarity on Garrett’s Injury

The Rams had already been managing Garrett carefully before Tuesday’s update.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported Aug. 2 that Garrett was experiencing what McVay called “a little soreness in his lower half.” He had missed three consecutive practices at that point, with McVay saying the team planned to keep him out for a fourth.

McVay stressed then that there was “no reason for concern” and explained that the Rams wanted Garrett feeling as fresh as possible when the games begin. Garrett eventually returned to practice before sitting out again Monday and Tuesday.

He remained around the action Tuesday, watching the first-team defense in street clothes during the joint session with Dallas, per NBC Sports.

The 85% figure will naturally draw attention, but McVay’s declaration that Garrett has experienced no setbacks offers a favorable part of the update.

Los Angeles also has meager incentive to push a veteran with Garrett’s ability through an August joint practice while he’s dealing with swelling.

Rams Invested in Garrett Being Ready for Week 1

The stakes surrounding Garrett’s health are noteworthy after the Rams made one of the NFL’s biggest moves of the offseason to acquire him.

Los Angeles announced its blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns on June 1, sending Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-rounder to Cleveland.

Garrett arrived after a historic 2025 season in which he recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has 125.5 sacks through nine seasons, along with seven Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro honors.

Durability has also rarely been an issue. Garrett played all 17 games in each of the past two seasons and has missed only four games over the last six years.

The Rams open their preseason Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, though the date that matters most is Sept. 10. Los Angeles begins the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

That leaves ample time for Garrett to move from 85% toward full strength. At the moment, the knee swelling warrants monitoring, while McVay’s update points toward precaution rather than a legitimate setback.