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LA Rams’ $22.5 Million Captain Gets ‘Achilles’ Heel’ Warning Ahead of Week 1

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 30: Nate Landman #53 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after his team was defeated by the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2026 season with a defense ready to overwhelm opponents, but ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes one returning starter could determine whether the group reaches its true potential.

Solak named linebacker Nate Landman the Rams’ X-factor in his Sept. 4 breakdown of all 32 NFL teams.

“I’m a Landman believer,” Solak wrote before adding that opposing offenses could put the veteran “under the microscope as the one Achilles’ heel on the Rams’ defense” if his breakout 2025 season proves difficult to repeat.

That makes Landman one of the more fascinating players on a roster with Super Bowl expectations.

The Rams rewarded him with a three-year, $22.5 million extension last November after he emerged as a defensive captain and signal-caller.

ESPN Pinpoints Rams’ $22.5 Million Captain on Loaded Defense

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Nate Landman #53 of the Los Angeles Rams of the Los Angeles Rams on field against the Houston Texans during the NFL 2025 game at SoFi Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There are few obvious places to attack Los Angeles on paper.

Solak pointed to Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner and Byron Young across the front, with Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Kam Curl and Quentin Lake giving the Rams proven options in the secondary.

He wrote that he expects the defense to be “elite” and believes in the group “immensely,” star power that puts Landman’s role into sharper focus.

The Rams signed Landman to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in March 2025 after three seasons in Atlanta. He quickly outperformed that contract, earning a captaincy and taking over the green dot while starting all 17 regular-season games.

Landman finished his first year in Los Angeles with a career-high 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and four forced fumbles. The production helped earn him the extension, which ESPN reported included $15.67 million guaranteed.

His underlying numbers were solid, too. Pro Football Focus gave Landman a 71.3 overall grade for 2025, ranking him 25th among 88 qualified linebackers. His 64.4 coverage grade ranked 24th at the position.

So ESPN’s concern is less an indictment of what Landman did last season and more a question of where opponents will search for answers against a defense with barely any inviting matchups.

Landman Could Face a New Test in 2026

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 10: Jalen Coker #18 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Nate Landman #53 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Solak expects Los Angeles to lean heavily on dime personnel and other packages featuring only one linebacker, allowing the Rams to keep more of their premium defensive backs on the field.

That strategy could put Landman in space more frequently.

Solak projected opponents to counter the Rams’ pass rush with quick throws to running backs and tight ends, forcing Landman to cover and tackle in open grass. He also pointed to heavier personnel and the run game as an avenue teams could use to keep Garrett, Donald and the rest of the front from taking over games.

Those responsibilities explain why Landman’s leadership mattered so much to Los Angeles last year. After the Rams announced his extension, Sean McVay praised Landman’s communication, awareness and ability to earn respect quickly.

“He has great emotional intelligence,” McVay said. “He’s a great competitor.”

Omar Speights remains an extra capable option at inside linebacker, but Landman’s green-dot responsibilities and new contract make him the main feature of the room entering Week 1.

The Rams saw what Landman can provide when everything clicks. He went from a low-cost free-agent addition to a captain and long-term piece in a matter of months.

And as Los Angeles loads up around him, the next challenge is keeping opponents from turning the middle of the field into the preferred escape route.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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LA Rams’ $22.5 Million Captain Gets ‘Achilles’ Heel’ Warning Ahead of Week 1

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