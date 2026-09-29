Rams Receive Bad News on Three Players Ahead of Eagles Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 looking to regroup after a costly 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Sean McVay’s team held a 16-0 halftime lead but could not protect it, falling to 1-2 on the season.

The defeat came after the Rams controlled much of the opening half and appeared on course for another important road win.

Instead, Denver scored 30 points after halftime and completed the comeback with a late touchdown. Los Angeles now has to quickly turn its attention to a Week 4 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

McVay will also have to assess the impact of several players who left Sunday’s game with injuries. The Rams coach provided updates Monday as Los Angeles began preparing for Philadelphia.

Rams Tight End and Cornerback Injuries Create Week 4 Concerns

According to RamsNFL’s Stu Jackson, McVay said tight end Colby Parkinson suffered an AC sprain, while tight end Terrance Ferguson sustained a medial ankle sprain.

Ferguson is likely to miss this week’s game against the Eagles, while Parkinson’s status remains to be determined.

“We’ll see what that looks like for him,” McVay said regarding Parkinson.

Ferguson initially left Sunday’s game in the first quarter but returned before exiting for good after a nine-yard reception in the second quarter.

He had been a useful part of the Rams’ offense and caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the New York Giants.

McVay also provided an update on cornerback Jaylen Watson, who suffered a dislocated shoulder against Denver.

Watson will “probably” miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, but the Rams are not planning to place him on injured reserve at this point.

“He’ll probably be out for this week, and (it’s) something that we’ll see if we can kind of get him strengthened and harness it,” McVay said.

“It’s something that he’s dealt with before, but not something that we’ve discussed, IR.”

Watson recorded two tackles, including one for loss, and two passes defended before leaving the Broncos game.

His potential absence adds another concern for a Rams defense preparing for an Eagles offense.

McVay remains hopeful that wide receiver Puka Nacua can return this week after missing the last two games with what has been listed as a hip injury and later clarified as groin soreness.

Sean McVay Faces Immediate Questions After Rams Blow 16-Point Lead

The injury updates come as the Rams also try to address their second-half collapse in Denver.

Los Angeles led 16-0 at halftime after holding the Broncos to just 67 total yards in the opening two quarters.

Denver then scored on consecutive touchdown drives in the third quarter, with successful two-point conversions after both scores.

The Broncos eventually tied the game at 16 before taking the lead in the fourth quarter.

Matthew Stafford briefly restored the Rams’ advantage with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield, putting Los Angeles ahead 26-23 with 3:38 remaining.

Denver responded with a game-winning touchdown from Bo Nix with 47 seconds left.

There were positives for the Rams’ passing game. Davante Adams finished with seven catches for 137 yards, while Mumpfield recorded four receptions and delivered the late touchdown.

However, the Rams could not finish the game. Stafford’s final pass was intercepted in the end zone by Talanoa Hufanga, sealing the loss.

McVay now has to balance the need to learn from the Denver defeat with the immediate task of preparing for Philadelphia. The Rams’ injury situation and response to the blown lead will both be important storylines heading into Week 4.