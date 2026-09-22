Rams’ Pass Rush Dominates 1st Half Despite Quiet Aaron Donald Return

Aaron Donald returned to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The rest of the defensive front made sure the franchise icon did not have to carry it.

Los Angeles overwhelmed the New York Giants throughout the first half at SoFi Stadium, repeatedly collapsing the pocket and disrupting plays before they could develop. Donald did not record a pressure before halftime, yet the Rams’ rush controlled the matchup anyway.

ESPN Insights reported that the Rams pressured Giants quarterbacks on five of their 10 first-quarter dropbacks, good for a 50% pressure rate. None of the five pressures came from Donald.

That split surfaced a promising initial answer to one of the biggest questions surrounding the Rams’ defense. Donald hadn’t played since January 2024. Myles Garrett is on injured reserve following knee surgery.

So, Los Angeles needed its younger rushers to keep the front dangerous while Donald worked his way back into game shape.

Rams Pass Rush Takes Over Without Donald Pressure

Donald’s quiet individual stat line did little to ease the strain on New York’s protection.

Patricia Traina of Giants Country wrote that the Giants’ offensive line appeared to have no answers for the Rams’ pressure. The problems started early and followed both New York quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart exited with a knee injury after taking a high-low hit from Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart on a third-down incompletion. Jameis Winston replaced him and received little comfort from the protection in front of him.

The Rams also created damage when the box score didn’t award a sack. Blaine Grisak of Rams On SI highlighted a third-down screen Los Angeles disrupted, forcing a hurried throw and a punt before the Giants could move into field-goal range.

Those snaps demonstrated the breadth of the performance. Los Angeles won from multiple alignments, closed escape lanes and prevented the Giants from settling into manageable situations.

Donald remained a player New York had to account for, but the production came from elsewhere.

That’s the encouraging part for defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Wesley Bailey Delivers First Career Sack

Undrafted rookie Wesley Bailey supplied the signature play of the first-half rush.

Bailey recorded the first regular-season sack of his career after a Matthew Stafford interception gave New York an opportunity to answer. The rookie brought down Winston and helped the Rams force another punt, preserving a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register connected Bailey’s breakthrough to the three qualities the rookie said he learned from the Rams’ defense: “Violence. Disruption. Striking first.”

Wesley Bailey broke down to @ocregister what he's learned from the Rams defense into 3 facets: Violence. Disruption. Striking first. Bailey has his 1st sack, and helps the Rams force the Giants to punt following Matthew Stafford's INT. Rams lead 14-0 with 3:11 left in the 2nd. https://t.co/cWTbIzmjjX — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) September 22, 2026

Bailey followed all three instructions.

Head coach Sean McVay had identified the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Louisville product as a player the Rams would count on after Garrett’s injury. Bailey had played exclusively on special teams during the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, making Monday his first meaningful chance on defense.

His production also reinforced the larger point of the half. Donald’s presence changed how the Giants had to block the Rams, even without a pressure credited to him. Bailey, Young, Stewart and the rest of the rotation turned those circumstances into constant disruption.

The good news is Donald’s impact should grow as his workload increases. But the Rams showed they might not need to wait for it.