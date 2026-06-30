Rams Pass Defensive Line Get Positive Remarks After Myles Garrett Trade

One of the biggest new stories in the NFL this offseason was the Los Angeles Rams making a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns star defender Myles Garrett.

The Rams had one of the strongest rosters in the league, but the addition of a two-time Defensive Player of the Year solidifies the team by a large margin.

To acquire Garrett, Los Angeles had to trade former Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jared Verse to the AFC North.

Now with a slight new look to the defensive front, the Rams get some strong words about the defense ahead of the 2026 season.

New Rams EDGE Duo Gets Positive Words

Joining the Los Angeles Rams pass rush, Myles Garrett will play opposite fourth-year EDGE rusher Byron Young, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl nod and best season.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated calls the Rams’ new pass rush duo the best in the league after acquiring the seven-time All-Pro.

“If anybody respectable was across from Garrett, they would be part of the top choice here. As it happens, the Rams have another star in the spot with Young, who is turning into an All-Pro talent,” Verderame wrote. “Over the past six years, Garrett has been a five-time first-team All-Pro. He’s totaled 95 sacks across 97 games while constantly drawing double- and triple-teams in Cleveland. A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, he’s now getting his first real shot at a ring.”

“Then there’s Young, a 28-year-old Pro Bowler coming off a career-high 12 sacks. Never missing a game throughout his three-year career, Young is durable and disruptive and, with Garrett as his counterpart, could be the biggest individual beneficiary.”

The Garrett-Young partnership took down opposing quarterbacks 35 times last season, with the former Brown star having the most in the league with 23 (who also broke the single-season sack record) and Young’s 12 sacks being tied for the 8th-best.

Now under the guidance of head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Myles Garrett and Byron Young could both be in line for strong 2026 seasons.

Sean McVay on the Addition of Myles Garrett

Adding Myles Garrett to one of the best teams in the league put the Los Angeles Rams from Super Bowl contenders to Super Bowl favorites.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media at the defender introductory press conference and talked about the addition to the team.

“It’s one day at a time and I love everything that he said because I couldn’t be more in agreement,” McVay said, via Fox Sports. “We’re not going to let the outside narratives affect our ability to be courageous every single day and go swing and see what the hell happens.”

“He’s a pain in the ass to game plan against and I’m glad we don’t have to do that anymore… He makes other guys around him better and I know he’s excited to come in and be a big part of this culture and we can’t wait to get to work.”

Adding Garrett to the defense will force opposing offensive lines to work with other members of the offense (TE, RB or WRs) to stop the EDGE rusher. This gives Byron Young more opportunities to get one-on-ones to get the quarterback.

With the new duo in place, the Rams defensive line should be set for a dominant season.