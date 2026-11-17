The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a playoff push, and a dependable running game could prove vital when January arrives.

Head coach Sean McVay may have found another way to use his backfield in Sunday’s 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams unveiled a two-running back formation that gave opposing defenses something new to prepare for. It also caught the attention of NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, who found a connection to McVay’s high school playing days.

In a November 17 post on X, Wyche explained what stood out about the Rams’ new approach.

“The Rams used a good dose of 2 RBs against the Cardinals – a decent amount in split backs,” Wyche wrote. “They hadn’t done this all season.”

Wyche then turned his attention to the coach’s past.

“I watched some of Sean McVay’s high school clips (Marist, Atlanta) and I saw something he unveiled last Sunday.”

The NFL Network reporter shared a segment from NFL Total Access examining the connection.

Rams’ Sean McVay Unveils New Offensive Formation

McVay put Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field together against Arizona.

The Rams hadn’t used a two-running back package all season. Their decision produced immediate results.

According to the team’s November 17 breakdown of Next Gen Stats, Los Angeles deployed 20 personnel on 17 plays.

That formation features two running backs, three wide receivers and no tight ends.

The Rams gained 197 yards and scored one touchdown from the package. All of that production came through the passing game.

Neither Williams nor Corum recorded a carry while sharing the backfield in those formations.

That distinction made the approach unusual. McVay used the threat of two runners to create openings for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford completed 18 of 26 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Corum also rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, though his rushing production came outside the two-back package.

Rams’ Offensive Changes Come Amid Key Injuries

McVay’s adjustment occurring at a certain time was no accident.

Los Angeles entered the Cardinals matchup without star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Tight end Terrance Ferguson was also unavailable.

Rather than rely entirely on inexperienced receivers, McVay found another way to keep his best offensive players involved.

The results spoke for themselves.

The Rams finished with 202 rushing yards and 34 points while extending their winning streak to four games.

Wyche’s observation adds a personal angle to the adjustment.

McVay played quarterback at Marist, where he developed his football background long before becoming an NFL head coach.

The insider’s comparison suggests that elements of those early football concepts resemble what McVay showed against Arizona, although Wyche didn’t establish that the coach directly borrowed a specific high school play.

Whether McVay keeps the two-back package once his receivers return remains to be seen. Against Arizona, it worked well enough to give opposing defenses something new to study.