Rams Get Unfortunate Puka Nacua Injury Update Before Broncos Game

The Los Angeles Rams found a winning method without Puka Nacua on Monday night.

They might have to take it on the road in several days time.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport delivered a discouraging update on the star wide receiver ahead of the Rams’ Week 3 visit to the Denver Broncos.

Nacua missed Los Angeles’ 28-6 victory over the New York Giants with a hip injury that head coach Sean McVay has described as groin soreness.

“Doesn’t sound like he’s making great progress to be able to play this Sunday,” Rapoport said during a September 24 appearance on “Good Morning Football”. “They want to make sure they are cautious with him, so would be surprised if he goes.”

The report turns a murky angle into one that is beginning to lean toward a second straight absence.

Los Angeles faces Denver on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High, so Nacua has slim recovery time after the Rams played the Giants on Monday.

Rams Have Reason to Take Long View With Nacua

Nacua’s injury surfaced after he practiced on September 17. McVay said the receiver felt good during the session but could not fully open up and reach top speed, via the Rams’ Week 2 injury report.

The initial caution has moved into a new week.

McVay told reporters that Nacua does not have a hernia and the medical staff doesn’t view the injury as a long-term threat. However, he compared the discomfort to something that could feel like a precursor to one, adding that time offers the best path to healing, per the Los Angeles Times.

McVay also said the Rams want Nacua to “return to performance” instead of grinding through the problem. It’s a vital understanding of a player whose game depends on violent cuts, yards after the catch and a willingness to invite contact.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025, producing 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He opened this season with five catches for 74 yards against the San Francisco 49ers before sitting out Week 2.

Los Angeles has Super Bowl ambitions, making one September game a poor reason to push its leading receiver back before he can move freely. Rapoport’s update points to the Rams sharing that view.

The schedule provides more grounds for restraint. Los Angeles is operating on a six-day turnaround before playing at altitude, then follows Denver with a cross-country trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams need Nacua healthy for the longer haul.

Davanate Adams Faces Far Tougher Encore in Denver

The good news arrived Monday, when Davante Adams showed the Rams can still create explosive plays without Nacua. Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and four scores.

Stafford completed passes to eight players.

Rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson notched six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, an upeward-looking development if Los Angeles needs an all-hands approach for pass catching.

“We are at our best when everybody’s touching the rock,” Stafford said, via the Rams’ official website.

Denver presents a sharper degree of difficulty.

The Broncos ranked second in total defense and third in scoring defense last season. Their secondary features Patrick Surtain II, a two-time first-team All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Adams called Surtain one of the players he respects most when previewing their matchup.

Since Nacua is unavailable, Denver can devote more attention to slowing Adams and make the Rams’ secondary targets win their assignments.

At least, Monday proved Los Angeles owns a capable contingency plan.