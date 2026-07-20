Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Cautious Verdict Before Training Camp

Puka Nacua enters training camp with exceptional skill that usually removes riskiness.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver led the NFL with 129 receptions last season, adding 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns while earning first-team All-Pro honors.

His production has already placed him among the league’s most valuable offensive players.

Yet The Athletic identified Nacua as the Rams player with the most on the line in 2026, describing the coming season as a test of his standing with the organization after a turbulent stretch away from football.

The selection doesn’t have to do with whether Nacua can separate from defensive backs or carry a passing game.

Los Angeles has three seasons of evidence there.

But can the 25-year-old can give the franchise enough confidence to make the long-term investment his statistics have earned?

Nacua Has Already Made His Contract Case

Nacua enters the final season of his rookie contract after producing at a rate few receivers have matched so early in their careers.

He has accumulated 313 receptions and 4,191 yards since arriving as a fifth-round pick in 2023.

His 2025 season pushed the discussion beyond whether he belongs among the NFL’s best receivers and toward how high his next contract could climb.

The Rams have also reached the point in the calendar when those decisions often happen.

The organization acknowledged in April that it has traditionally completed early extensions around training camp or the preseason.

That history gives the coming weeks extra substance.

A deal would secure one of the most productive young players in the offense, while waiting would allow Los Angeles to evaluate another season before considering an extension or the franchise tag in 2027.

The Athletic reported that the Rams want to see a “pattern of strong behavior” before committing to the payday Nacua’s play supports.

Production has settled one part of the decision.

The next several months will settle the rest.

Rams Need Nacua on the Right Track in 2026

Nacua’s offseason followed several incidents that created concerns beyond the field.

He apologized in December after performing an antisemitic gesture during a livestream.

During the same period, he attempted to bring two streamers into the Rams’ facility and received a $25,000 NFL fine for public comments criticizing officials.

A woman later filed a civil lawsuit alleging Nacua bit her on the shoulder and made an antisemitic statement during a New Year’s Eve gathering. His attorney denied the alleged statement and characterized the biting as horseplay.

Before the lawsuit became public, Nacua voluntarily entered a holistic care facility to focus on personal growth, according to his attorney.

He returned for the start of the Rams’ offseason program and later said he had learned it was acceptable to ask for support.

Those steps matter because Los Angeles is deciding what level of risk should accompany one of the largest commitments on its roster.

The Rams can protect themselves through contract structure, guarantees and future options.

Another major receiving year would strengthen an already overwhelming football argument.

A steady year away from the field could remove the hesitation surrounding it.

That makes 2026 unusually important for a player operating near the height of his position.

The breakthrough arrived long ago.

Now, Nacua needs a season that allows the Rams to view his historic production and long-term reliability as part of the same evaluation.