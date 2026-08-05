Rams’ Puka Nacua Makes Contract Decision During Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the NFL’s biggest contract decisions waiting inside their own locker room.

Puka Nacua has now taken a big step toward addressing it.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Nacua hired WIN Sports Group to represent him in contract negotiations as the receiver enters the final season of his four-year rookie deal.

The move doesn’t mean an extension is close but signifies Nacua is prepping for what’s to come.

Nacua has continued practicing during training camp, leaving the business side of his future to unfold without interrupting his preparation for the 2026 season.

Nacua Hires Agency Behind $140 Million WR Deal

The timing of Nacua’s decision stands out.

WIN Sports Group also represents Zay Flowers, who agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. The deal included $108 million guaranteed and pays Flowers $35 million per season.

Flowers entered the NFL in the same 2023 draft class as Nacua. But the Rams receiver has produced 4,191 receiving yards through three seasons, compared with 3,128 for Flowers.

The top of the market sits even higher.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks in March, averaging $42.15 million annually.

The Athletic previously suggested Nacua’s production should put him in that neighborhood.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025 while producing 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned unanimous first-team All-Pro honors after becoming Matthew Stafford’s most productive target during the quarterback’s MVP season.

His current compensation looks modest beside those numbers.

Spotrac lists Nacua’s rookie contract at four years and $4.08 million, with a proven-performance escalator raising his 2026 base salary to $5.767 million.

Because the Rams selected him in the fifth round, the team doesn’t have a fifth-year option that could extend his rookie deal through 2027.

The next contract is where Nacua can turn one of the NFL’s best draft bargains into generational money.

Rams Star Practices While Negotiations Take Shape

Nacua hasn’t used his contract situation to step away from the field.

He told the Rams’ website last week that sitting out practices “never crossed my mind,” pointing to his connection with teammates and the importance football carries in his life.

Head coach Sean McVay praised that approach and said he has been encouraged by the accountability Nacua has shown after a difficult offseason.

“I want to just be able to see him continue to be that positive influence both on the field and off the field,” McVay said. “He’s taken those steps and I am hopeful that we’ll be together for a really long time.”

That hope now comes with formal representation behind it.

The Rams can allow Nacua to play out the season and revisit the discussion before free agency. They also could use the franchise tag in 2027 if the sides cannot complete an extension.

Waiting carries its own risk.

Another elite season could push the receiver market higher, especially after Smith-Njigba and Flowers secured major deals before the 2026 season.

Nacua’s decision to hire WIN Sports Group signals that the work toward settling it has begun.