LA Rams Get ‘Really Good’ Puka Nacua Injury Update Before Australia Opener

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be getting closer to having Puka Nacua back at full speed before their season opener.

Head coach Sean McVay offered a promising update on the All-Pro wide receiver on Sept. 4, saying Nacua is “making good progress” as he works his way back from a psoas issue that has lingered since the middle of August, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

McVay added that Nacua has been “hitting some high speed yards at a really good clip” while working with vice president of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott and his group.

LA’s head coach stopped short of declaring Nacua fully cleared, but the latest update gives a positive sign after the Rams spent much of the last three weeks managing one of the most important players in their offense.

Nacua Has Been Working Back From Psoas Soreness

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 10: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nacua’s issue dates to an Aug. 11 joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, when he exited early. McVay revealed two days later that Nacua was dealing with soreness in his psoas, adding that the Rams were “being smart with him” and initially expected him back the following week.

The timeline stretched longer than first anticipated.

Nacua remained out of team drills on Aug. 24, per the Rams, although he worked off to the side with trainers. McVay didn’t provide a firm date for his return at the time.

McVay had also made clear earlier in the recovery process that Los Angeles wanted Nacua to build toward game-ready form rather than rush him back.

That makes the mention of high-speed yardage particularly notable. Sprint work represents a further step in the ramp-up for a receiver whose job requires repeated acceleration, deceleration and changes of direction.

There’s still a difference between rehab work and a full practice workload, so the Rams will have an additional checkpoint once Nacua rejoins regular team sessions. McVay’s language, though, has moved in an good direction with the opener approaching.

Rams Need Nacua at Full Strength for Week 1

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams react after their team’s 26-25 win against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Nacua enters 2026 as one of the centerpieces of an offense with championship expectations.

The 25-year-old led the NFL with 129 receptions last season while piling up 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and finished third in Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Those numbers made his health one of the bigger offensive storylines of Rams camp, even with Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams giving Los Angeles two more accomplished options in the passing game.

Nacua’s value comes from the volume he can handle and the physicality he brings after the catch. McVay can move him around the formation, feed him on underneath concepts or ask him to win in traffic — flexibility that becomes especially useful against a divisional opponent in the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams open the season against the 49ers on Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT. The game will be the NFL’s first regular-season contest in Melbourne, kicking off an NFC West matchup that could have playoff-seeding implications down the line.

Los Angeles has been cautious with Nacua for most of the past month. But with less than a week remaining before kickoff, McVay’s latest update suggests the Rams are nearing the point where that patience could pay off.