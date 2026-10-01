Rams Get ‘Good Sign’ on Puka Nacua Ahead of Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be getting the development they wanted most from Puka Nacua before a Week 4 road test against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nacua, who missed the past two games while dealing with what the team has listed as a hip injury, is expected to practice in full Thursday, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase told reporters.

Adam Grosbard of the Southern California News Group reported the update on X, adding that Scheelhaase viewed one particular movement from Nacua during Wednesday’s limited practice as encouraging.

Scheelhaase said Nacua twisted to catch a ball thrown behind him during the session, which the offensive coordinator took as a “good sign,” according to Grosbard.

The development adds another step forward for a receiver who didn’t practice at all in Week 3. McVay said that expectation was based on the progress Nacua has made, including an on-field workout Sunday in Denver.

Nacua’s progression from limited work Wednesday to an anticipated full session Thursday gives Los Angeles a clearer indication that its top target is moving well enough to handle the demands of a game.

Nacua Trending Toward Return for Rams

The Rams have taken a measured approach with Nacua since the issue surfaced after practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.

Although the injury report has identified Nacua’s ailment as a hip issue, McVay previously described it as groin soreness. Nacua sat out due to questionable Week 2 status, then didn’t practice during the following week, listed as doubtful against the Denver Broncos.

Rams held him out again in Denver, but Nacua completed an on-field workout before the game. McVay said Wednesday that the workout, followed by a positive walkthrough, helped give him confidence about the receiver’s availability for Philadelphia.

“Excited to be able to have him back,” McVay said, according to the Rams’ official website.

Wednesday marked Nacua’s first listed practice participation since the injury emerged. The Rams listed him as limited, making the expected full workload Thursday a noteworthy jump.

The detail Scheelhaase shared may be just as telling.

Twisting back for a pass demands sudden rotation and body control, the type of movement that can test a receiver returning from discomfort around the hip or groin area. Nacua handling that action is an encouraging snapshot before the practice week reaches its final stages.

Rams Offense Can Regain Its Top Target Against Eagles

Nacua’s return would give Matthew Stafford a massive piece for a difficult road matchup.

The 25-year-old opened the season with five catches for 74 yards against the San Francisco 49ers before missing the next two games. In 2025, he led the NFL with 129 receptions and finished second with 1,715 receiving yards, earning a spot among the five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles has leaned on Davante Adams and rookie Konata Mumpfield while injury has sidelined Nacua. Both stepped forward during the Rams’ 30-26 loss to Denver, but Nacua offers Stafford a different presence because of his ability to win through contact, work the middle of the field and create yards after the catch.

Stafford made clear Wednesday what getting Nacua back would mean.

“He’s one of the best receivers in the league,” Stafford said, via the Rams. “He brings great play energy to our team. He loves the game of football. His passion rubs off on everybody in the huddle.”

There’s still practice work to complete before Sunday, and the Rams will issue their final game designation later in the week.