Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Major Prediction Ahead of Contract Year

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best offenses in the 2025 season, averaging 30.5 points per game, leading the league.
Matthew Stafford won the Most Valuable Player award and Puka Nacua finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.
One of the best QB-WR duos in the league, they have combined for 4,191 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns since they were first paired.
With Nacua getting his MVP-winning quarterback throwing his way for another season, one NFL writer makes a major prediction for the wide receiver.
Puka Nacua Gets Prediction for 2026 Season
Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the league since being taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The wide receiver has logged 3 consecutive seasons of 990-plus receiving yards and is getting better as he gets more seasons under his belt.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts Nacua will lead the league in receiving yards in the 2026 season.
“Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been a revelation from the moment he was selected in the fifth round in 2023,” Davenport wrote. “Nacua plays for one of the most explosive offenses in the league on a Rams team that faces the brutal grind that is the NFC West. Davante Adams is an excellent receiver in his own right, but he will turn 34 during the 2026 season.”
“Matthew Stafford is going to lean on Nacua more than ever this year, and the result will be the first receiving yardage crown of Nacua’s career.”
The Rams, despite having a strong roster, did not add immediate impact weapons to the offense in the offseason (focusing on the defense).
This puts the attention on Puka as he enters his fourth season with the Rams. The soon-to-be 25-year-old wide receiver will be the first read for LA in the 2026 season to help the Rams on another playoff run.
“I can only imagine the talks that he had with his wife, but then the ability for him to make that sacrifice again. It makes it even more exciting,” Nacua said of Stafford returning. “You have a lot of motivation, obviously, with how the season went, to be ready for this next season. But knowing that we got our guy back, it’s gonna make things even more fun.”
Puka Nacua Predicted to Break the Bank
Nacua is eligible for a contract extension as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to receive a huge payday and will be among the highest-paid wide receivers in the league.
Spotrac currently projects Nacua’s next contract to be a four-year, $155 million deal, but the Rams have yet to begin contract negotiations.
Head coach Sean McVay has mentioned that the wide receiver has looked “good” and “really well’ in recent offseason training.
With Puka Nacua having a strong offseason (regarding training and not off-the-field issues), the wide receiver should be among the leaders in receiving yards and eventually one of the highest-paid players at his respective position.
Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Major Prediction Ahead of Contract Year