Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Major Prediction Ahead of Contract Year

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best offenses in the 2025 season, averaging 30.5 points per game, leading the league.

Matthew Stafford won the Most Valuable Player award and Puka Nacua finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

One of the best QB-WR duos in the league, they have combined for 4,191 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns since they were first paired.

With Nacua getting his MVP-winning quarterback throwing his way for another season, one NFL writer makes a major prediction for the wide receiver.

Puka Nacua Gets Prediction for 2026 Season

Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the league since being taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The wide receiver has logged 3 consecutive seasons of 990-plus receiving yards and is getting better as he gets more seasons under his belt.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts Nacua will lead the league in receiving yards in the 2026 season.

“Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been a revelation from the moment he was selected in the fifth round in 2023,” Davenport wrote. “Nacua plays for one of the most explosive offenses in the league on a Rams team that faces the brutal grind that is the NFC West. Davante Adams is an excellent receiver in his own right, but he will turn 34 during the 2026 season.”