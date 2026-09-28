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Rams Make Final Decision on Puka Nacua Ahead of Sunday Night Football

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Rams WR Puka Nacua
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 30: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

As the Los Angeles Rams get set to take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, the team released a final decision on the status of All-Pro WR Puka Nacua for the game. The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year is dealing with a groin injury, one that the Rams don’t believe will be a long-term issue.

However, the Rams are still playing it cautious with Nacua, as his groin injury is affecting his explosiveness, and Los Angeles doesn’t want to bring him back too soon and make it worse. Nacua is inactive against the Broncos, meaning he’ll miss his second straight game after he also missed Week 2 against the Giants. There is a chance Nacua could play for the Rams in Week 4 against the Eagles.

Who Will the Rams Turn to With Puka Nacua Out?

Rams WR Davante Adams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The obvious answer here is Davante Adams. The All-Pro wide receiver had a huge day against the Giants with Nacua absent, catching eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll be Los Angeles’ go-to target once again in Week 3.

Another player who could be in for a big day is TE Terrance Ferguson. The second-year player out of Oregon made plays in his own right against the Giants, going for six receptions, 54 yards, and a touchdown. Between him and Adams, the Rams have their primary targets against a suffocating Broncos defense.

Adams and Ferguson make for a fearsome tandem, but there’s no substitute for what Nacua brings to the table. Rams QB Matthew Stafford would surely prefer to have his top target out there, but that’s a luxury he won’t have Sunday night. Los Angeles will have to find a way to grind out a win over a Broncos defense that would be a tough matchup even with Nacua in the lineup.

The Los Angeles Rams Listed 6 Other Inactives for Week 3

Rams S Kamren Kinchens
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Kamren Kinchens #26 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the NFL 2025 game between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California.”” (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Rams listed six other players as inactive against the Broncos, in addition to Nacua. Ty Simpson is the emergency third quarterback, but he is included among the inactives. S Kamren Kinchens will miss another week with his injury, and WR C.J. Daniels Jr., WR Tutu Atwell, S Maximus Polley, and OL Bill Murray are all also inactive.

With Nacua, Atwell, and Daniels all out against the Broncos, that leaves Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, and Konata Mumpfield as the depth chart at wide receiver. Expect the tight ends to get involved early and often — Ferguson could have a huge day, and could provide a unique wrinkle attacking Denver’s linebackers.

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Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Rams Make Final Decision on Puka Nacua Ahead of Sunday Night Football

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