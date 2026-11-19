The Los Angeles Rams received news Thursday that star wide receiver Puka Nacua will serve a three-game NFL suspension.

But the time at which the punishment occurred caught an NFL insider’s attention.

Josina Anderson responded to the league’s decision on November 19, pointing out that Nacua is already on injured reserve.

“How convenient Puka Nacua is already on Injured Reserve, NFL.”

Anderson made the remark on X shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the suspension.

How convenient Puka Nacua is already on Injured Reserve, NFL. 😒 https://t.co/GhNFAauXC4 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 19, 2026

Josina Anderson on Puka Nacua Suspension

The NFL suspended Nacua for three games without pay for violating its personal conduct policy.

Schefter reported that the suspension takes effect immediately. Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

Under league rules, players can serve suspensions while on injured reserve.

That’s an important distinction in Nacua’s case.

The Rams placed their star receiver on injured reserve November 12 because of knee and toe injuries. He must miss at least four games under the IR designation.

His suspension covers three games he would have missed anyway.

Nacua won’t be eligible to return from injured reserve until Los Angeles battle the Dallas Cowboys on December 20.

The NFL’s decision means the receiver could return without having to serve any additional time away from the field.

Anderson’s pointed response appeared to question that timing. However, there’s no evidence that the league deliberately arranged the suspension to coincide with Nacua’s injury.

There’s still a financial penalty. Nacua will lose his paychecks for the three suspended games.

Sean McVay Previously Explained Rams’ Injured Reserve Decision

The Rams’ decision to place Nacua on injured reserve came after head coach Sean McVay initially indicated the team would keep him on its active roster.

That changed November 12.

McVay explained the reversal the following day, saying the Rams needed an extra roster spot.

He maintained that Nacua’s expected recovery timeline hadn’t changed.

The receiver suffered MCL and PCL sprains along with turf toe during Los Angeles’ November 8 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Nacua’s suspension stems from an NFL personal conduct investigation. The receiver faced a civil lawsuit involving allegations that he made an antisemitic remark and bit a woman during a New Year’s Eve incident. His attorney previously denied the allegations.

The NFL and NFL Players Association negotiated the three-game punishment.

The outcome leaves Nacua’s potential return date unchanged for the Rams.