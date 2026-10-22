Rams Get Concerning Puka Nacua Update Ahead of Raiders Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2026 NFL season with high hopes of once again being a legitimate Super Bowl title contender in the NFC, with superstar quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way on offense and the dynamic duo of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald leading the way on defense.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, things haven’t gone as planned for Sean McVay and company, as the team has been hit with several injuries to key players on both sides of the football, which has resulted in a rough start to the season at 2-4 heading into Week 7.

Puka Nacua Leaves Practice With Calf Injury

Getty Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Ahead of the Week 7 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams were once again hit with some disappointing news on the injury front.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua left Thursday’s practice with a calf injury, which puts his status in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Raiders on the road at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left practice today,” Barshop wrote on her X account. “He will be listed as limited with a calf injury on the injury report.”

The last thing the Rams need at this point in the 2026 campaign is more injuries, especially to their star players.

Nacua has already dealt with his fair share of injuries, missing two of the six games the team has played thus far this season.

In four games, Nacua has racked up 417 receiving yards and one touchdown, and his absence will be costly for the Rams if he’s ruled out for Sunday’s game against a surprisingly good Raiders squad.

Davante Adams Set to Miss Significant Time

Getty Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

As if not having Garrett back on the field on defense, as his practice window has yet to open up, and now Nacua’s status is up in the air, the Rams are without one of their best offensive weapons in veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

Following the disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the news surfaced that Adams had suffered a severe hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for six to 10 weeks, which is a devastating blow, especially considering that he was playing at a high level before going down with the injury.

Before being placed on injured reserve with the hamstring injury, Adams had caught 30 passes for 480 receiving yards and four touchdowns (tied for 6th in the NFL).

Now that Nacua could be stuck on the sideline along with Adams, Stafford’s options in the passing game get fewer and fewer, meaning he could be in for a rough outing against Maxx Crosby and company on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Rams are currently favored by 3.5 points, but that could quickly change if Nacua is officially ruled out in the coming days.

Los Angeles has lost two straight games and has won only one road game so far this season.