Rams QB Matthew Stafford Enters 2026 Season With Big Concern

Undoubtedly, Matthew Stafford answered the lingering question last season that surfaces with aging, notable players.

Yes, he is still elite.

The harder question is what comes next for him and the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford is coming off the kind of year that rearranges a quarterback’s legacy. Stafford’s 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes led the league, and he was named the NFL MVP for the 2025 season.

It was the cleanest possible reminder that, even deep into his career, Stafford is still capable of playing quarterback at a championship level.

But despite his MVP 2025 season, Pro Football Focus ranked Stafford fifth in QB rankings this year.

Nate Atkins of The Athletic wrote that Stafford, 38 and fresh off his first MVP, is “aging like fine wine,” but added the important qualifier: as long as the Rams can keep hits off his ailing back. Atkins also noted that Los Angeles should expect another summer of management to reflect that reality.

The Rams have their quarterback and crystal-clear Super Bowl potential. Now they have to protect gray-bearded fragility.

Stafford Is Still the Center of Everything

The Rams are unique in that they are not rebuilding around Stafford, but are rebuilding through him.

Los Angeles had the No. 1 scoring offense in 2025, and is now trying to avoid the regression that often follows a season when almost everything worked.

The Rams also have a new coordinator involved in that process, with Nathan Scheelhaase replacing Mike LaFleur after a promotion from passing game coordinator and Kliff Kingsbury joining as assistant head coach.

That creates an interesting balance.

The Rams need to evolve, but they do not need to overthink the firepower that is already at their disposal. Stafford still spearheads the offense and takes the unit to another level.

His arm allows McVay to attack the whole field, his timing lets receivers win before they are fully open, and his experience gives Los Angeles answers before the ball is snapped.

But the more valuable Stafford becomes, the more delicate the plan gets.

The Rams cannot treat him like a 28-year-old quarterback in July and August just because he looked like one on Sundays.

ESPN reported that Los Angeles took some mental load off Stafford during the 2025 offseason, allowing him to do some organized team activities from home, and that a lighter physical load during training camp followed after he injured his back before returning to practice in August.

It was not necessarily the blueprint at the time.

Now it might be.

Stafford’s Body Is the Real Opponent

The Rams know how quickly their season can change if Stafford’s body does not cooperate.

Stafford can still play at an MVP level, but his body has to be managed as a central part of the plan. Every hit, every protection breakdown and every long-developing play carries more risk than it would for a younger quarterback.

That means leaning on the offensive line, the run game and a balanced approach with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to avoid obvious passing situations. Quick throws, play-action and heavier personnel all serve the same goal: keep Stafford upright and the offense on schedule.

The mission is simple.

Keep Stafford upright.

And if the Rams execute, the 2026 season could mean more broken records for one of the most talented NFL quarterbacks of this century.