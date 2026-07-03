Rams Have Decision to Make With Two Quality RBs

Blake Corum does not have to become Kyren Williams to change the Los Angeles Rams’ backfield.

He just has to keep being the version of himself the Rams started to see last season.

Williams is still the known commodity. He has been productive, reliable and central to the way Sean McVay’s offense functions when it is at its cleanest. He rushed for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also added 36 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Rams a complete enough back to stay in any personnel grouping.

That is not easy to push aside.

Nate Atkins of The Athletic wrote that Corum made a “mighty impressive” jump last season, going from 207 rushing yards and no touchdowns as a rookie to 746 rushing yards, six touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry.

Atkins also noted that another step as a receiver and pass protector could pull Corum close to a 50-50 split with Williams.

The other benefit is preservation.

Williams has been effective because the Rams trust him in so many situations, but that workload can add up over 17 games.

If Corum can take more early-down carries without lowering the efficiency of the offense, Los Angeles can keep Williams fresher for third downs, red-zone snaps and late-season games.

That kind of split would not be a demotion, and could make both backs more useful.

Corum Gives the Rams a Different Gear

The Rams do not need to pretend Williams is slipping to give Corum more work.

The Rams already saw the benefit of using both. On Corum’s 2025 breakout, the Rams wrote that Corum became a “bona fide complement” to Williams, playing 30.5% of the offensive snaps and helping keep Williams fresher through games and into the season.

The story also noted that the duo helped drive the Rams’ best designed running back carry success rate in the last decade, including playoffs.

That is the ideal version of this backfield: Williams still steady, Corum more explosive and the offense not tied to one runner’s workload.

Corum’s path to a larger role is simple. He has to prove he can be trusted when the play is not just a handoff. If he improves as a receiver and pass protector, McVay can use him without tipping the call. That is when the RB committee becomes a truly dangerous duo.

A 50-50 split does not have to mean equal box-score lines every week. Some games will fit Williams. Others will call for Corum’s burst. The point is that the Rams may not need to lean so heavily in one direction anymore.

Money Could Also Shape the Backfield

The contract math only makes Corum more appealing.

Spotrac lists Corum’s 2026 cap hit at $1.57 million on his rookie deal. Spotrac’s Rams running back salary rankings list Williams at $11.65 million in 2026.

That does not mean Williams is overpaid, but rather Corum is cheap enough to make increased usage almost unavoidable if his play keeps demanding it.

For a Rams team trying to avoid offensive regression, this is not a bad problem. Williams gives them stability. Corum gives them juice.

Together, they give Stafford and McVay one more way to keep defenses from settling in.