Rams WR Not Named Puka Nacua, Davante Adams Picked to Exceed Expectations

The Los Angeles Rams annually present one of the NFL’s most stacked wide receiver rooms. Head coach Sean McVay creates a two-headed machine that started with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and now is led by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Both Nacua and Adams showed their chemistry was instant in teaming together for the first time last season. No doubt they’ll exceed personal expectations when healthy.

But there’s another wide receiver on the Rams who’s predicted to “blow past expectations” in 2026. Especially as this wideout enters a crucial third season with the franchise, and with Adams not getting any younger.

Rams Wideout Expected to ‘Exceed’ Expectations

Brock Vierra of Rams Wire on USA Today rolled out his list of three players who are ready to ascend. Nacua leads this list, but a less-heralded wideout made Vierra’s cut too.

Vierra believes that this is the season former day three NFL Draft find Jordan Whittington breaks out next to the All-Pro wideouts.

“This will be dependent on how the Rams utilize him, but Whittington could be the team’s most unique offensive weapon if the coaching staff has some vision and creativity for his skill set,” Vierra wrote.

How Jordan Whittington can Impact Rams

Vierra reminded Rams fans that Whittington presents his own versatility that makes him a fit for this offense.

“He is able to play as a receiver, fullback and running back, with his physical nature and speed allowing him to excel as a blocker and in the short-to-medium passing game,” Vierra said.

The former Texas Longhorns wideout indeed has showcased his multitude of his skills on the field. Including during the preseason as he’s emerged as an August star for LA.

McVay already masterfully lined up Kupp in a variety of ways including at running back next to Matthew Stafford. But only to confuse defenses and execute a wheel route. Nacua has pulled off something similar too as the Rams’ ultimate chess piece.

Whittington earns a strong chance to add another option in that magnitude, though. Especially with the WR3 role still swinging wide open.

Crucial Season at Stake for Whittington

So 2026 officially feels like a make-or-break season for Whittington.

He’s now in season three of his rookie deal. Veterans entering their third season of the said contract can spark conversations for an extension. But only if they deliver a breakout season. There’s also the fifth-year option on the table too.

Vierra believes LA can make stronger use of Whittington this season.

“Whittington’s playstyle could be the key to spreading out the defense, while disguising their approach through the way he can mirror his steps on a blocking assignment in the same way he can on a route. Now he could do that from anywhere on the field,” Vierra wrote.

Looks like the August lineup of games will dictate what type of regular season campaign Whittington has. If McVay hands him more rest than previous years, that’s a strong sign. Because it means Whittington will carve at a larger role next to the star wideouts.