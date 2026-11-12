Rams’ Latest Roster Moves Fuel Odell Beckham Jr. Speculation

Five years ago to the day, the Los Angeles Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of the season. Three months later, he was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Now some Rams fans are convinced history is about to repeat itself.

The Rams cleared roughly $3 million in cap space on Wednesday by restructuring the contracts of running back Kyren Williams and safety Kamren Curl, according to Spotrac. The timing caught fans’ attention, one day after the trade deadline passed without Los Angeles adding a receiver.

And it didn’t take long for one familiar name to pop up.

Rams Fans Want an Odell Beckham Jr. Reunion

The Rams converted $2 million of Williams’ salary into a signing bonus, creating $1.7 million in space. They then did the same with $1.7 million of Curl’s salary, creating another $1.3 million. Both contracts also got two void years.

That was enough for some Rams fans to start dreaming of a Beckham reunion with the team’s newfound cap space.

“OBJ TO THE RAMS CONFIRMED,” one fan exclaimed.

“OBJ please!! Another SB at Sofi this time all 4 quarters,” another fan replied.

“Get OBJ or Tyreek. Stafford will get those guys targets,” a third fan wrote.

“Probably OBJ,” one user stated.

“Vet minimum salary OBJ incoming,” another user added.

“OBJ would be at the minimum, $1 million +?,” remarked another fan.

It’s easy to understand why fans are thinking that way. The Rams’ receiver room has been gutted.

All-Pro Puka Nacua (70 catches, 715 yards, four touchdowns) is likely headed to injured reserve with MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe. Davante Adams is already out with a ruptured hamstring.

However, there may be a simpler explanation for Wednesday’s moves.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams were about $600,000 over the salary cap before the restructures. Rams Wire noted that the moves aren’t necessarily a sign that a signing is coming.

Odell Beckham Jr. Isn’t a Simple Fit for the Rams

Beckham isn’t exactly sitting on the open market either.

The Minnesota Vikings released the veteran wideout on Tuesday to make room for newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins. They immediately brought him back on their practice squad.

“This is largely procedural: OBJ is sticking around, but his release from the active roster opened a spot for newly reacquired QB Kirk Cousins in Minnesota,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on X.

That means the Rams would have to sign Beckham to their 53-man roster and pay him for at least three weeks to pry him away from Minnesota.

Then there’s the production — or lack thereof.

Beckham turned 34 last week. He didn’t record a catch in three games with the New York Giants before they released him on Sept. 29. He then went catchless again in his lone appearance for the Vikings during Monday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

His last stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 produced just nine catches for 55 yards. And he sat out all of 2025.

Still, nobody in Los Angeles has forgotten what Beckham did the last time the Rams took a midseason flier on him. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Then he added 21 catches, 288 yards, and two more scores during the Super Bowl run before tearing his ACL in the big game.