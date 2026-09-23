Los Angeles Rams Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Broncos Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams made two roster moves during a short week, losing a trusted special-teams contributor while adding a potential replacement from Philadelphia.

Los Angeles announced Wednesday that it placed running back Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve and signed safety Maximus Pulley from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

The moves came two days after the Rams’ 28-6 victory over the New York Giants and four days before their Sunday Night Football road test against the Denver Broncos. Rivers suffered a calf injury against New York, and coach Sean McVay estimated that he would be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The Rams enter the matchup at 1-1 after responding to a lopsided season-opening loss with a commanding home victory. Their trip to Denver begins a two-game road swing and puts extra weight on the work required from the bottom of the roster, particularly on special teams.

The transactions address one immediate need but create another. Pulley can help cover the special-teams snaps Rivers handled, while the Rams must decide how to fill out a backfield reduced to two players on the active roster.

Rivers’ Injury Opens Spot in Rams Backfield

Rivers was the Rams’ third running back behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. He recorded five carries for 19 yards and one reception for 5 yards across the first two games before leaving Monday’s win.

His value extended beyond those modest offensive totals. The Rams described Rivers as a dependable third back and special-teams player when they finalized their original 53-man roster. He returned 16 kickoffs for 418 yards in 2025, averaging 26.1 yards per attempt, and rushed nine times for 46 yards.

Los Angeles re-signed Rivers to a one-year contract in March, retaining a player who first joined its practice squad in 2022. He has spent each of his four NFL seasons with the organization, offering continuity in a role that can change frequently from week to week.

That background explains why Los Angeles used an active-roster spot on another special-teams option. It does not settle the depth question behind Williams and Corum.

The Rams have Dean Connors and Jordan Waters on their practice squad, giving them two internal candidates for a game-day elevation. Either could become the third back in Denver without requiring another change to the 53-man roster.

Rivers will miss at least four games on injured reserve. His absence covers matchups against Denver, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Arizona, leaving the Rams to reshuffle the back end of the position for a meaningful stretch of the schedule.

Pulley Brings Turnover Production to Los Angeles

Pulley arrives after making his NFL debut for Philadelphia in Week 2. The undrafted rookie played six snaps, all on special teams, during the Eagles’ victory over the Tennessee Titans. The workload accounted for 26% of Philadelphia’s special-teams plays, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

Philadelphia signed Pulley after the 2026 NFL draft. He missed the initial 53-man roster but returned to the practice squad the following day, keeping him in position to earn his first regular-season action before Los Angeles called.

“We’re just a little bit lighter on the back end, and so (we) figured let’s bring him in,” McVay said, via the team’s announcement. “He’s a guy that we had some like for from his college tape, and so we’ll welcome him with open arms and go from there.”

Pulley’s college stretch has some intrigue past the kicking game.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety started all 34 of his appearances at Wofford and finished with 189 tackles and seven interceptions. He produced five interceptions in 2025, returning two for touchdowns, and earned consensus FCS All-America honors.

The rookie now can go for it in an attempt to carve out a role with the Rams.

Rivers’ injury took away an experienced member of their special-teams units.

But Los Angeles found maybe Pulley is the young replacement with coverage experience and ball production that could hold up in a regular season game if needed.