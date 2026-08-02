Sean McVay Offers Strongest Hint at Aaron Donald Return to Rams

A smile from Sean McVay added to the growing belief that Aaron Donald could be moving closer to a return.

NFL on CBS posted a 47-second clip on Aug. 1 that focused on McVay’s reaction while discussing the retired defensive tackle.

As the question turned toward Donald, the Los Angeles Rams head coach broke into a grin that CBS framed as a potentially revealing moment.

The expression offered no confirmation.

McVay’s words, however, represented his most encouraging public update of training camp.

“Things are going in the right direction, and if there’s an arrow, it’s trending upwards,” McVay said, per the Rams’ official website.

McVay added that the team has held conversations with Donald and discussed loose timelines, though he intends to keep those details private.

He doesn’t expect a decision while the Rams remain at Loyola Marymount University for training camp.

McVay Sets Timeline for Donald Clarity

The next checkpoint will arrive when the Rams return to their Woodland Hills facility.

McVay said the organization should have a better sense of the timeline at that point.

The Rams’ camp at Loyola Marymount is scheduled to run through Aug. 6, placing the Donald decision closer to the preseason than the opening of camp.

Donald has spent the past two seasons away from the NFL.

The 35-year-old retired in March 2024 after recording 111 sacks in 154 regular-season games, earning eight first-team All-Pro selections and winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The comeback talk became more tangible when Donald began testing his body under a demanding training plan.

He was photographed working out at the Rams’ facility in July, Reuters reported.

McVay previously described the process as “very strict” and “regimented.”

He said Donald was training in a manner similar to his playing days to determine how his body responded.

By July 31, McVay noted the work was going well and the situation was trending upward.

The smile captured by CBS carried more meaning because it followed that steady progression.

Garrett Gives Rams a Powerful Selling Point

The Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett helped reopen the conversation.

McVay contacted Donald while the team explored the move, seeking his opinion on Garrett.

McVay later said that discussion stimulated the possibility of Donald ending his retirement, via the team’s website.

Donald then acknowledged that Garrett’s arrival had him thinking about playing again.

The potential pairing would unite two of the defining defensive players of their era.

Garrett set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025, while Donald remains the franchise’s career sacks leader.

Garrett has avoided pressuring Donald publicly.

He said he would be excited to become Donald’s teammate but understood that returning after two years away required a serious decision.

Garrett also said the two could learn from each other if the comeback happens, according to FOX Sports.

Nothing is official, and McVay made clear that Donald has earned the right to work through the decision on his own schedule.

Regardless, the head coach’s grin matched the direction of his update.