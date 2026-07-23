LA Rams’ Sean McVay Reveals More About Aaron Donald’s Urge to Unretire

The possibility of Aaron Donald returning to the Los Angeles Rams has spent much of the offseason living in the space between intrigue and speculation.

While McVay confirmed that Donald is actively weighing a return after two seasons away from the NFL, the Rams coach went further to speak of the decision.

“What he needs to be able to do is put himself through his regimen and his routine and see, ‘Okay, do I have that fire?'” McVay said, via NFL insider Jason La Canfora writing for Casino Guru. “Am I going to be the player who can add value to the team and be the guy that I’ve been?”

The coach said Donald retired feeling fulfilled, then added: “He got that itch again.”

McVay described their relationship as family and explained that Donald is testing whether the physical preparation can rekindle the competitive drive required for another season.

Los Angeles doesn’t appear to be waiting on a ceremonial reunion.

Donald is trying to determine whether he can still meet the excellence that defined one of the most dominant defensive careers in league history.

Donald’s Decision in His Own Hands

Donald walked away in March 2024 after 10 seasons, 111 sacks, 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight first-team All-Pro honors and three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The Rams’ official retirement tribute also credited him with 176 tackles for loss, 256 quarterback hits and 24 forced fumbles across 154 regular-season games.

His career included the decisive pressure that helped finish the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

He was still an elite player at the end.

Donald recorded eight sacks and earned first-team All-Pro recognition in his final season, leaving without the type of sharp decline that usually settles comeback questions.

Donald has little interest in returning as a diminished version of himself, and McVay said the 35-year-old must decide whether he has the fire to complete his routine and add value to the team.

The Rams are prepared to welcome him if that answer is yes.

McVay said the organization would find a way to make a return work if Donald feels ready. He also stressed that Donald “doesn’t owe us anything” if the process leads him back to retirement.

Garrett Gives Rams Time to Wait on Comeback

The Rams can afford patience because they have already built a defensive front capable of entering the season without Donald.

Los Angeles acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in June, sending Jared Verse and three future draft picks in the blockbuster deal. Garrett arrives after setting an NFL record with 23 sacks in 2025 and winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske give the Rams experience and depth inside, while Byron Young remains a productive edge presence.

Adding Donald would allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to choose his workload instead of asking him to anchor the entire unit.

The timing also fits the Rams’ larger goal.

Los Angeles finished 12-5 last season and came within one victory of the Super Bowl, losing 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game.

As Los Angeles’ roster look strong enough to make another run, NFL.com noted that the Rams have no reason to push Donald toward a Week 1 deadline.

Donald must first convince himself that the desire and performance level are there.

McVay’s comments, however, confirm that the idea has advanced beyond outside recruiting and offseason rumors.