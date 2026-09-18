LA Rams Send ‘Hair on Fire’ Notice About Giants Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams have fixed their Week 2 prep on trying to flush a season-opening dud in Australia.

Sean McVay’s first look at the New York Giants put forward a reason to move quickly.

McVay came away impressed by a Giants defense that swarmed the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-20 Week 1 win, and he used a vivid phrase to describe what showed up on film.

“They have great players across the board. They do a great job schematically,” McVay told Nick Hamilton on Sept. 17.

“But then you look at it, whether you’re talking about [Kayvon] Thibodeaux, obviously, [Brian] Burns and Abdul Carter, you feel their presence. Then [Arvell] Reese was an excellent player in college and you see why he was picked where he was, doing a good job as an inside backer.

“I saw a defense that played with their hair on fire, played with a great energy, a great effort.”

That warning arrives at an uncomfortable time for Los Angeles. The Rams managed seven points in their 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and now get a New York front McVay believes already has its identity in place.

Giants Front Gets McVay’s Attention Before Monday Night Football

The Giants made life difficult on Dallas while limiting the Cowboys to 69 rushing yards on 18 attempts, via Giants.com. New York also intercepted Dak Prescott once and held him to 175 passing yards.

The names McVay singled out explain why the matchup can spur complications rapidly.

Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in 2025, is entering his second season alongside Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux off the edge. Rookie Arvell Reese, selected fifth overall in April, gives New York another explosive piece at linebacker and has moved inside after playing extensively on the edge at Ohio State.

The Rams’ official website noted Reese’s move inside as one of the changes to a Giants defense that blends young talent with established pass rushers.

Matthew Stafford saw the same thing McVay did.

“You flip the tape on, you watch the Giants, they jump off the screen at you, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Stafford said.

That makes the Rams’ offensive rhythm worth watching. Stafford said Los Angeles did not have enough plays to settle into one against San Francisco. The Rams’ best chance to keep New York’s pass rush from taking over may be sustaining drives early and staying out of obvious passing situations.

Rams Need Faster Start After 27-7 Loss

Los Angeles has had extra time to process what went wrong in Week 1. McVay has emphasized moving forward rather than dwelling on the opener, but the corrections still have to show up Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams briefly led San Francisco 7-3 after a Kyren Williams touchdown run, then went scoreless the rest of the way. Stafford threw an interception, and Los Angeles halted on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the third quarter during one of its best opportunities to get back into the game.

Davante Adams also pointed to the Giants’ ability to generate pressure up front when discussing the matchup.

“I think that’s more important sometimes than having a great secondary, is having guys up front that can get pressure,” Adams said.

The Giants arrive at 1-0 under John Harbaugh, while the Rams are trying to avoid an 0-2 start. For McVay, Los Angeles has to find answers for a defense whose speed and effort stood out on film.