Los Angeles Rams’ McVay Has ‘A Lot of Love’ for 2-Time Pro Bowler Despite Trade

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t begin their pursuit of Myles Garrett with the intention of moving Jared Verse.

Sean McVay said the Cleveland Browns made that part of the price.

McVay offered a revealing look at the emotional side of the June blockbuster during an interview with NFL insider Jason La Canfora via Casino Guru.

“The challenging thing for us, I have a lot of love for Jared Verse and we tried really to not have him involved in that,” McVay explained.

The Rams coach said the organization tried to build the trade around draft capital before Cleveland insisted on receiving Verse, one of Los Angeles’ most important young defenders.

The Rams eventually accepted the cost, sending Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to the Browns for Garrett.

McVay’s comments show how close the organization came to drawing a line around a player it had drafted only two years earlier.

Verse Stood Out in Rams Defense

Verse spent two seasons becoming exactly what the Rams hoped they had found with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

He earned AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 4.5 sacks and 76 quarterback pressures in his first season. Verse followed with 7.5 sacks, 58 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2025, giving him 12 sacks through his first 34 regular-season games.

He also reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

That growth made Verse more than another piece in negotiations.

He represented a young, cost-controlled pass rusher who had already produced in the regular season and playoffs.

McVay said both organizations handled the talks with respect, but acknowledged that the Rams found it difficult to part with someone he appreciated.

McVay told Verse that “sometimes to get something great you have to give up something great.”

Verse later admitted the deal “caught me by surprise” and that he was upset to leave Los Angeles.

He quickly turned his attention to Cleveland, saying he understood the business and planned to carry a chip on his shoulder with his new team.

That reaction matches McVay’s description of a painful decision rather than a player the Rams had soured on.

Verse Was Necessary to Landing Garrett

The Browns’ explanation made the stakes even clearer.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said any Garrett trade needed to deliver short- and long-term value, premium draft capital and a young star at an important position.

The talks changed once Verse became part of the proposal.

Berry called Verse a “huge part” of the return and a strong match for Cleveland’s attacking defensive front.

The Browns credited him with 124 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and five forced fumbles across his first two seasons.

Pro Football Focus gave Verse an 83.9 overall grade in 2025, 11th among 115 qualified edge defenders. His 82.2 pass-rush grade ranked 14th, while his 80 pressures ranked sixth.

For Los Angeles, the return was one of the few defenders capable of justifying the sacrifice.

Garrett arrived as the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year after setting the league’s single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025.

The five-time first-team All-Pro has recorded 125.5 sacks through nine seasons and posted double-digit sacks in eight consecutive years.

The Rams chose Garrett’s established dominance over Verse’s promising future, adding the league’s premier pass rusher to a roster positioned for an immediate Super Bowl run.

McVay’s comments offered a reminder that the biggest trades rarely leave either side untouched.

Los Angeles landed the player it wanted.

But to do it, the Rams had to surrender one they still wanted to keep.