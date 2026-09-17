Rams’ Sean McVay Drops ‘Wolverine’ Myles Garrett Update After Surgery

The Los Angeles Rams received their first encouraging development involving Myles Garrett since the star edge rusher underwent knee surgery, even if Sean McVay is refusing to turn it into a firm return date.

McVay told reporters Thursday that Garrett’s procedure went well and revealed the 30-year-old had already ditched his crutches one day after using them.

“He had crutches yesterday and then he was walking without crutches today. He’s like Wolverine, healing fast,” McVay said, per Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register.

The update comes four days after McVay confirmed Garrett would undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve following a rough Rams debut against the San Francisco 49ers. The will miss at least four games while on IR, but McVay is keeping expectations measured despite the quick progress.

Garrett Shedding Crutches After Surgery

Garrett had surgery on his left knee Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. By Wednesday, he was using crutches. By Thursday, McVay said he was walking without them.

That was enough for McVay to make the Wolverine comparison, but he also made clear the Rams do not have a defined timetable for their prized offseason acquisition.

NFL.com reported Thursday that McVay said the surgery “went good,” while also declining to attach a target date to Garrett’s return.

The caution makes sense considering what preceded the procedure. Garrett dealt with the knee issue throughout training camp and missed significant practice time. The Rams still cleared him to play in their 27-7 season-opening loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, where he logged 61.5% of the defensive snaps but finished without a tackle or sack, according to The Associated Press.

Afterward, Garrett described the performance as the “worst version” of himself and acknowledged he needed to get back to the level he knew he could reach.

Two days later, reports emerged that he would need arthroscopic surgery. McVay confirmed the plan the following day, saying Los Angeles had tried to manage the issue with the hope Garrett could still make a positive impact before determining surgery was the next step, via the Rams’ official website.

Rams Have Much Invested in Garrett’s Comeback

Garrett’s recovery matters because of his projected role and what the Rams surrendered to acquire him.

Los Angeles traded Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-rounder to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett in June, the Rams announced at the time. Garrett arrived after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025 and winning his second AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

The five-time first-team All-Pro has 125.5 career sacks, giving the Rams the kind of game-changing edge presence they believed could elevate a defense built to contend immediately.

His absence means that vision remains on hold. Garrett is required to miss the Rams’ next four games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. The earliest he can return is Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL.com.

There is, at least, another major piece nearing the field. Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement in late August, practiced fully Thursday as the Rams determine whether he is ready to make his season debut against New York. Donald returned with the possibility of eventually lining up alongside Garrett, creating a pairing of two of the most decorated defensive players of their generation.

For now, the Rams will have to wait to see that combination.