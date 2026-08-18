Rams’ Sean McVay Shares Key Update on Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams are determined to bounce back with a vengeance heading into the 2026 NFL season, following the team falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion and division rival Seattle Seahawks in NFC Championship Game.

With the Rams frustrated by the loss to the Seahawks, the team wasted no time heading into the NFL offseason, focusing on upgrading their roster to compete with the Seahawks and the best of the best in the NFC during the 2026 campaign.

That dedication to improve the roster was never clearer than when the Rams pulled off the blockbuster trade for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett.

Sean McVay Provides Updates on Myles Garrett & Puka Nacua

Although Garrett is a massive upgrade to the defensive line, as arguably the best player at his position in the league, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is a little banged up during Rams training camp, as is star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

After practice on Monday, head coach Sean McVay addressed the current status of two of the team’s best players on both sides of the football via the team’s YouTube channel.

“Puka is doing good,” McVay said. “Whether or not we wait until next week or not, we’re just kind of taking it one day at a time. Myles, we’ll see probably next week is when we think we’ll get those guys back.

“I mean, it gets to a point where we need our guys out there to be able to practice and get ready to simulate what’s going to be a great, long and challenging season. No matter how great you are when you are in those guys’ roles, we need to be able to get them out there, but we want to make sure that it’s a return to performance, not just return to play.”

Clearly, McVay and the Rams are taking the cautious approach with Nacua and Garrett, which seems like the smart way to go moving forward, considering how important both star players are to the team’s success in the upcoming 2026 NFL regular season.

“Anytime you’re talking about a soft tissue, especially with a skill player or a knee with a guy that does some of the things that Myles is doing, we’re going to err on the side of caution, while not minimizing how important it is to get those guys out there,” McVay said.

Garrett is currently dealing with swelling in his left knee, while Nacua is recovering from a psoas injury.

Aaron Donald Works Out With Rams for Second Time

Along with the Rams waiting for the return of Nacua and Garrett to the practice field, Los Angeles continues to wait for a decision from Aaron Donald on whether he’ll be coming out of retirement for the 2026 campaign.

Donald made some noise over the weekend while working out with the team, and McVay commented on it.

“It just allows us to be able to use football equipment, and it’s very similar to what the other workout was,” McVay said. “And so he’s continuing to go through his process, which there’s a lot of things that you try to mimic and emulate game-like settings and situations to be able to get clarity on whether he wants to do this or not.”

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been flirting with rejoining the team for quite some time now and seems to be trending toward ending his retirement to join forces with Garrett, which would make one of the most dynamic duos on the defensive line that the league has ever seen.