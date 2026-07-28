Los Angeles Rams Turn to 2-Time National Champion QB With First-Team Offense

The Los Angeles Rams selected Ty Simpson as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving them a potential successor to Matthew Stafford.

That investment didn’t stop Stetson Bennett from getting the first opportunity with the starters at training camp.

With Stafford receiving a scheduled day off Sunday, Bennett led the first-team offense during 11-on-11 work while Simpson operated the second unit.

The Rams said Stafford is expected to sit out the first and third days of each four-day practice block, creating additional opportunities behind him, according to the team’s Day 1 training camp observations.

Bennett’s opening assignment carried more significance because of who was behind him.

Simpson signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.4 million rookie contract after Los Angeles drafted him in the first round, but the Rams didn’t immediately place their prized rookie ahead of Bennett when camp opened.

The first practice offered a mixed snapshot.

Bennett had a deep pass intended for Davante Adams deflected by Jaylen Watson and intercepted by Kam Kinchens. He later found Tyler Higbee on a crossing route for the first touchdown of the afternoon during red-zone work.

Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase focused on one of Bennett’s quality traits afterward.

“I appreciate his competitiveness in all moments,” Scheelhaase said, adding that teammates have rallied around Bennett because of the way he approaches the position.

Bennett Has Built Momentum Behind Stafford

Bennett’s place with the first team didn’t emerge from one summer practice.

Sean McVay praised his progress during offseason workouts, when Stafford’s reduced workload created more snaps for Bennett.

McVay said in June that he had seen “tremendous growth” from the fourth-year quarterback, specifically pointing to his command of the huddle and improvement reading plays with his feet.

That assessment followed Bennett’s best preseason since entering the NFL.

He completed 44 of 64 passes for 512 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in two preseason games in 2025.

His five touchdown passes tied for the NFL lead, while his 512 yards ranked second and his 105.7 passer rating ranked fifth, per his Rams player biography.

Those numbers didn’t convert into regular-season playing time. Bennett spent most game days as the Rams’ emergency third quarterback in 2025 and still hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass.

His voyage to this point has also been unusual.

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round in 2023 after he helped Georgia win consecutive national championships.

He then spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list. Then, he later confirmed that his absence was related to his mental health, as ESPN reported in May 2024.

Three years later, the question surrounding Bennett has changed, now giving him meaningful work alongside starters such as Puka Nacua, Adams and Kyren Williams.

Simpson Still Looms in Rams’ Backup QB Competition

Sunday shouldn’t be treated as a final depth-chart declaration.

Simpson was drafted to become a long-term option behind Stafford, and the Rams have time to develop him. He started only one full season at Alabama, completing 305 of 473 passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025.

But Bennett taking the first-team work matters because Los Angeles is trying to contend immediately.

Stafford is 38 and coming off an MVP season. And the the Rams no longer have Jimmy Garoppolo as a veteran backup.

Garoppolo’s unsigned status entering camp leaves Bennett and Simpson competing for a role that could become important quickly.

Simpson spent portions of Sunday’s practice seeking feedback from quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone after his reps. Bennett, meanwhile, was entrusted with the players Stafford will rely on when the games count.

The Rams may ultimately view Simpson as their future quarterback. Bennett is getting a legitimate chance to prove he can be the one they trust first if Stafford is unavailable now.