Rams Suddenly Facing Becoming Rivals with 2-Time Pro Bowler per Insider Report

The Los Angeles Rams look ready to be out on landing one Pro Bowl talent. It’s not Aaron Donald, though. But rather this two-time Pro Bowler searching for a new home: Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The current defensive tackle for the Bucs remains on trade watch. Now NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed three teams that appear interested as of Friday evening.

Yet Garafolo mentioned a rival of the Rams as one of the trio. Signaling that head coach Sean McVay and his offensive line must potentially deal with Vea twice a year.

NFC West Rival Showing Interest in Vita Vea

Vea hasn’t practiced with the Bucs amid his contract standoff. He and his agent are seeking a new home once again, right before the 2026 season starts.

Now Garafolo revealed the three suitors including the familiar Rams thorn.

“I’m told the Bills, Bears and 49ers and a few others as well,” Garafolo said before the Bucs took on the New York Jets.

The latter now likely puts McVay and the Rams on their heels. Dealing with Vea is already a handful for the Rams especially from past words McVay shared.

Sean McVay Spoke Glowingly About Vita Vea Recently

McVay learned about Vea’s request nearly two weeks ago during Rams training camp.

The Super Bowl winning head coach couldn’t help but gleam about Vea. So fans began theorizing if the Rams would go after him. Especially with the Rams’ model of pursuing high-profile stars.

But McVay shared honesty about his potential fit.

“He’s a stud,” he said to Kay Adams on “Up and Adams” at Loyola Marymount University. “I think he’s a great player we’ve had a problem to game plan against. But we feel good about our group.”

Another words, McVay loves the face names like Poona Ford, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske lead this interior defensive line room. However, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald could still very much rejoin LA too.

Rams Still Await Aaron Donald Decision

Donald turned more heads with showing up as a Rams tryout per the NFL’s transaction wire during the week of Aug. 10. Reports are Donald is looking to see if he can recapture the old magic that made him one of the league’s most dominating defensive linemen ever.

Although he’s two years removed from his last NFL game and now, will enter the regular season at 35 years of age. Most defenders in the trenches wear down at that age. But thoughts of pairing Donald with newly added All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett have fueled the return chatter for “AD.”

Meanwhile, LA will head to Arrowhead Stadium for an afternoon NFL Preseason tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs set for Saturday. Garrett isn’t expected to play along with the other veterans. However, the topic of Donald’s return likely will come up.