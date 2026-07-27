Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-Winning Linebacker Signs With Detroit Lions

One of the Los Angeles Rams’ most familiar veterans has found a new home.

EnterSports Management announced Monday that Troy Reeder agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions, providing the linebacker another opportunity with an NFC contender after spending six of his seven NFL seasons in Los Angeles.

The move carries more meaning for the Rams than the loss of a conventional backup.

Reeder became one of the defense’s most trusted emergency options, a special teams fixture and a familiar voice inside a linebacker room that has since shifted toward younger starters.

Detroit also offers a reunion of sorts.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was the Rams’ director of college scouting when Los Angeles signed Reeder as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Reeder Carved Out Unusual Rams Career

Reeder never arrived with the draft status normally attached to a long NFL career. He still made the Rams’ roster as a rookie, appeared in all 16 games and started eight.

He became a larger part of the defense over the next two seasons.

Reeder started 17 games across 2020 and 2021 and was part of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI. His most productive season came during that championship run, when he finished with 91 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions, per the Rams’ official statistics.

Reeder left for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and spent the following offseason with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to the Rams. He then remained in Los Angeles for three more seasons, settling into a reduced defensive role while maintaining a significant special teams workload.

That value became especially obvious last summer.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula described Reeder as a trusted reserve who could step into the defense without disrupting communication. Shula also credited him with serving as an additional coach in the linebacker room and helping younger players absorb the system.

Reeder played all 17 games last season, recording 25 tackles and two passes defended. He logged only 81 defensive snaps, but his 328 special teams snaps showed why the Rams continued to keep him on the active roster.

Across 106 career games, Reeder has made 38 starts and played more than 1,750 special teams snaps.

Rams Hand Linebacker Depth to Younger Group

The Rams entered the offseason prepared for Reeder’s departure.

Their official position preview listed him among the veterans who reached free agency and framed the next step around building the rotation behind Nate Landman and Omar Speights.

Landman emerged as the defensive signal-caller last season and finished with 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two recoveries.

Speights added 85 tackles while starting 16 games.

Los Angeles also signed Grant Stuard to a two-year contract after he spent last season with Detroit. Stuard brings the same type of special teams background that helped Reeder survive several roster competitions, making the exchange between the two clubs fairly direct.

The Rams have several younger options competing behind their starters, as well.

Detroit gives Reeder a realistic direction to another roster spot because of his special teams background and familiarity with Holmes. The Lions need reserve linebackers who can cover kicks and step into the defense when necessary, roles Reeder has handled throughout his career.

For the Rams, the move closes out a partnership built around reliability.

Reeder rarely carried the profile of a defensive centerpiece, yet he repeatedly earned the coaching staff’s trust and lasted through several versions of the roster.