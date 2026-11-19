The Los Angeles Rams lost four of their first six games. Stephen A. Smith has seen enough of their recovery to stick with his Super Bowl pick.

“I pick Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett to be at SoFi for the Super Bowl,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday, November 19.

It’s a bold call for a 6-4 team still fighting to reach the playoffs. But Los Angeles has won four straight, and its two biggest defensive names have finally begun playing together.

Stephen A. Smith Stands by Rams Super Bowl Pick

Smith picked the Rams before the season. Their 2-4 start gave him reason to reconsider, especially as injuries kept Donald and Garrett from sharing the field.

Garrett missed eight games after hurting his knee in the opener. Donald returned from retirement but had to wait until Week 9 to play alongside him. The Rams have allowed 19 points combined in their two games together, according to the team’s review of its Week 10 win.

Garrett recorded three sacks against Washington on November 8. Donald followed with his first sack since his return in Sunday’s 34-6 victory over Arizona. Los Angeles had nine sacks across those two games after recording 12 in its first eight.

That’s the defense Smith expected to see. Whether it can carry the Rams through the NFC is a harder question.

Rams Go Against Tricky Tests After Bye

The Rams have momentum going into their bye, though their playoff place is unknown. They will host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25, then face the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on December 3.

Sunday’s win showed Los Angeles can find points even while missing receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals, while Blake Corum ran for 100 yards. Donald’s sack helped hold Arizona to two field goals.

Smith’s prediction reaches beyond a playoff berth.

Super Bowl LXI will take place at the Rams’ home stadium on February 14, 2027.

First, Los Angeles has to keep winning long enough to get there.