Rams Tabbed Landing Spot for $101 Million Pro Bowler

Matthew Stafford had the Los Angeles Rams (and the NFL world) scared before the 2025 season due to back issues that raised questions about whether he would be behind the center in Week 1.

Those worries were no concern for the quarterback, who played in all 17 games and was taken down 23 times last season.

Stafford is returning for his 18th season in the league, his 6th with the Rams, to make another run for the Lombardi Trophy. Despite playing perfectly fine in the 2025 season, LA will continue to take precautions to protect the MVP-winning player.

One NFL writer names the Rams as a landing spot for a free agent offensive lineman who could hold up well protecting Stafford’s blindside.

Rams Named Landing Spot for Pro Bowler

Matthew Stafford was sacked six times in the three playoff games the Los Angeles Rams played last postseason. If the Rams were to make another run for a Super Bowl, that number has to remain low.

With training camp kicking off soon, Los Angeles still has time to add another O-lineman to get acclimated to Sean McVay’s offense and protect the Most Valuable Player in the 2026 season.

FanSided’s Christopher Kline names the Rams as a landing spot for former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker.

“Taylor Decker is 32 years old with a potentially chronic shoulder problem. He has also openly flirted with retirement. If he does return for at least one more season, however, he is far and away the best offensive lineman left in free agency,” Kline wrote. “For the Rams, a team all-in on a short window with Matthew Stafford and in need of more support up front, it’s hard to ask for a better target.”

“Alaric Jackson was arrested on domestic violence charges this summer, and while he won’t face felony conviction, that created more uncertainty at an already-flimsy position for the Rams… Decker probably won’t sign anywhere unless he believes there is a real chance to win a ring. The Rams are, on paper, the best football team in the country, with a reigning MVP under center and a who’s-who collection of playmakers around him. It should not take too much convincing.”

Decker didn’t have the best numbers when compared to previous seasons. The tackle earned a 67.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him 41st of 89 tackles; he also earned a 69.5 pass-block and 62.1 run-block grade last season.

The tackle can provide consistency and versatility to the Rams O-line, playing in 14 or more games in each of the last four seasons, while taking some snaps at right tackle

Taylor Decker was a Pro Bowler in the 2024 season. He has $101 million in career earnings.

Taylor Decker Fired up For Season 11

As noted above, the former Detroit Lion was contemplating retirement after the 2025 season. But confirmed earlier in the year that he would play another season.

“Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I; SEND ME!” Taylor Decker wrote on social media.

Spotrac currently projects Decker to receive a two-year, $42.7 million deal to whatever team he signs with next.

LA currently doesn’t have the AAV projected, with Taylor Decker likely needing to take a pay cut. Or, if the Rams pull some strings with roster moves, they could give Decker the hefty contract.