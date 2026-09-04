Former Rams 2nd-Round Pick Returns for Broncos Tryout 9 Days After Release

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp could be headed back to Denver barely a week after his abrupt departure.

The Denver Broncos brought Rapp back for another tryout on Sept. 4, according to The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel.

“Broncos had veteran S Taylor Rapp back in for another tryout today, per the wire,” Gabriel reported.

The development comes nine days after Denver released Rapp following a stint that lasted less than a week. Head coach Sean Payton made clear at the time that the split was not performance-related and suggested the veteran could eventually return.

For the Rams, it’s another career turn involving a former second-round pick who spent four seasons in Los Angeles and was part of the franchise’s Super Bowl LVI championship team.

Rapp Could Get Second Chance With Broncos

The Broncos initially signed Rapp on Aug. 20, adding an experienced option to their secondary shortly before the end of the preseason.

His first stay didn’t last long.

Denver released Rapp on Aug. 26 after he had participated in only one practice. Payton subsequently explained that Rapp needed some time away and indicated the door remained open for him to return.

“He needs a little time at home,” Payton said, later indicating he believed Rapp would be back “sooner than later.”

That prediction now appears closer to becoming reality.

A tryout doesn’t mean another contract is imminent, but bringing Rapp back into the building shows Denver maintained interest after the unusual circumstances surrounding his release.

Rapp entered the summer trying to work his way back following a difficult end to his three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. A knee injury limited him to six appearances in 2025 before surgery ended his season.

Buffalo released him in March, leaving the 28-year-old available until Denver called in August.

Despite the injury, Rapp brings extensive starting experience. He has appeared in 93 regular-season games with 72 starts, recording 488 tackles, 12 interceptions and 31 passes defensed.

Former Rams Starter Built Himself Up in Los Angeles

Rapp established much of that track record with the Rams.

Los Angeles selected the Washington product with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He carved out a substantial role, starting 10 games as a rookie and finishing with 100 tackles and two interceptions.

Rapp became a full-time starter during the Rams’ championship season.

He started all 17 regular-season games in 2021, registering 94 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defensed. Los Angeles went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Rapp followed that season with another 16 starts in 2022. He finished with 92 tackles and two interceptions before leaving the organization in free agency.

He spent the next three seasons in Buffalo, starting 24 games over that stretch before the knee injury derailed his final campaign there.

A Rams reunion doesn’t appear to be part of the current outlook. Los Angeles has rebuilt its secondary considerably since Rapp’s departure and enters 2026 with an solid safety group.

His Denver situation gives Rams fans a familiar name to follow, but Rapp’s first Broncos opportunity disappeared almost as quickly as it materialized.

Nine days later, the former Rams starter is getting another chance to earn his way back onto an NFL roster.