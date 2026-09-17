Ex-Rams Teammate Bluntly Details How Long Matthew Stafford Can Play

Jarquez Hunter knows first hand how great Matthew Stafford.

The second-year running back is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after he was involved in a preseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams prior to the start of the season. However, Hunter spent the entire 2025 season as a member of the Rams when they advanced of the NFC Championship Game and Stafford won MVP at the age of 38.

While Hunter is getting acclimated to his new surroundings in South Florida as a member of the team’s practice squad, he was extremely complimentary of Stafford. The veteran quarterback decided to return for an 18th season upon winning his first MVP award.

Hunter said that Stafford could play another three years if he wanted to based upon his physical abilities and hard work. That would mean Stafford would play until the age of 41, mimicking other quarterback greats such as Tom Brady — who played until 45 — and Aaron Rodgers, who will retire after this season at the age of 43.

“I feel like the way he is, because he’s still gonna throw that ball,” said Hunter in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “He’s just a smart player. I feel like he’s got three years if that’s what he wants to do.”

When asked if he actually thinks Stafford will play another three years, Hunter laughed and said he doesn’t know what Stafford wants but that he can play another few years if he wanted to.

“I don’t know what’s going on in his head — I can’t say what he’ll do,” said Hunter. “I feel like just sitting there watching, he’s got a couple more years in him.”

Jarquez Hunter Compliments Matthew Stafford: ‘Great Leader’

Stafford is coming off of his best year in his 17th season. The veteran quarterback led the league for the first time in passing touchdowns and passing yards. A big reason for his return would be finishing the job that the Rams came close to accomplishing last season when they came within a possession of defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks would win the Super Bowl.

Hunter compliments Stafford for having a positive effect on him during his time in Los Angeles.

“He was a great dude, man,” said Hunter. “Some old vets, they’d be kind of stuck up. But Matthew, if you want to talk to him, you can go up and ask him a question or ask him anything. He’ll give you advice, or if you did it wrong, he’ll tell you. He’ll talk to you, speak to you, and I felt like he was a great leader. I felt like he pushed the guys to get better each and every day at practice and in games, I felt like during games, he kept his composure even in the games we were losing. In the last couple of minutes, he kept his composure, and at the end of the game we were the winners. I feel like he’s a great leader. He’s a great competitor, man. I feel like he loves the game of football, and I feel like that’s why he’s been in the game so long because of the things he does.”

Jarquez Hunter Partners With Boot Barn For ‘250 Strong’ Campaign

The second-year running back is partnering up with Boot Barn, a retail store that specializes in Western wear, workwear and boots. The partnership is a perfect one considering Hunter is a self-described country guy from Mississippi.

“I feel like it was a great opportunity to express myself with me liking to be outdoors and the country things I like to do,” said Hunter. “I like to be around the animals and I like to wear the jeans and the boots I like to wear, I feel like it’s a great way to express myself.”

When asked what his favorite product from Boot Barn is, Hunter kept it simple and said it’s the boots.

“I like boots,” said Hunter. “Growing up. I always liked wearing boots. Going to high school, I used to wear boots every day, boots with shorts and jeans and just stuff like that. It’s funny because I used to work at a water company, we had to wear boots to work, and after work, we just go out there and play basketball. You ain’t had no gym shoes, so we’d be out there playing basketball in boots and stuff like that.”