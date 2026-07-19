Los Angeles Rams Catch Timely Break in Tricky 2026 Schedule

The Los Angeles Rams need to survive one of the NFL’s more demanding opening months before their 2026 schedule offers room to breathe.

Los Angeles opens against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, then returns home to face the New York Giants.

Road games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles follow before the Buffalo Bills visit SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Four of those five opponents reached the playoffs last season.

The group finished a combined 53-32 in 2025, leaving the Rams with slim margin for error after an international opener.

The reward comes in the middle of the season.

From Weeks 6-10, Los Angeles faces five opponents that combined to go 25-60 last year.

That .294 winning percentage lends itself to Sean McVay’s team gathering wins before the schedule turns toward a division-heavy finish.

Rams Get Five-Game Window to Build Separation

The run begins with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 18.

The Rams then travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders, host the Los Angeles Chargers and visit the Washington Commanders before another meeting with the Cardinals.

The Chargers were the only team in that group to finish with a winning record, going 11-6 and reaching the playoffs. Arizona and Las Vegas each finished 3-14, while Washington went 5-12.

Previous records cannot account for offseason changes, injuries or improvement, and division games against the Cardinals also carry their own unpredictability.

Still, the placement matters.

The Rams will play only one opponent from that stretch that reached the postseason last year.

They will also remain in the Pacific time zone for four of the five games, with Washington representing the lone long-distance trip.

That should give Matthew Stafford and the offense a chance to settle after facing four playoff defenses during the opening five weeks.

A 4-1 or 5-0 run would send the Rams into their Week 11 bye with momentum and protection against a more complicated finish.

Difficult Finish Raises Cost of Missed Opportunity

Los Angeles returns from the bye to host the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve, followed by a Thursday night meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams then travel to play the San Francisco 49ers before hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Their final three games come at the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at home against the Seahawks.

Four of those seven games are against teams that reached the 2025 playoffs, including two meetings with a Seattle team that finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl.

San Francisco also went 12-5, matching the Rams’ record and reinforcing how little space may separate the NFC West contenders.

That closing run places more emphasis on the middle of the schedule.

Los Angeles cannot treat games against Arizona, Las Vegas or Washington as automatic wins.

The NFL rarely allows that kind of certainty, especially on the road.

But championship contenders usually recognize the portions of a schedule where dropped games become more expensive.

The Rams have five consecutive weeks against teams with a combined winning percentage below .300 from the previous season.

They may need to turn that opening into a cushion before December begins presenting tougher situations.