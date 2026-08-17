Rams Trade Pitch Sends Former Two-Time National Champion to the NFC South

The Los Angeles Rams taking Ty Simpson with the 13th overall selection was the biggest shock of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Instead of adding a weapon to the team to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy with Matthew Stafford returning for another season, LA selected his potential replacement.

But after a battle for the backup quarterback job with Stetson Bennett and his first preseason game, Simpson appears to be the correct option for the Rams. The former Alabama QB recorded 190 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win over the Chiefs.

This leaves Bennett, who was the third on the depth chart since being selected by the Rams back in the 2023 draft, in a bad spot.

One NFL writer dropped a trade pitch that would send Stetson Bennett to the NFC and give the Rams a good return.

Rams Trade Pitch Sends QB to NFC South

Despite having more knowledge of Sean McVay’s system, Stetson Bennett appears to have failed to cement his role as the team’s backup quarterback.

Needing a change of scenery to find a backup QB job, one NFL writer dropped a trade proposal that would send Bennett to the other side of the country.

FanSided’s Austen Bundy’s trade pitch would send Bennett to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick.

“Bennett isn’t going to start for the Rams as long as Stafford is healthy. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo gone, the team went and drafted Alabama’s Ty Simpson in April as the clearest sign it’s getting ready to move on from Bennett,” Bundy wrote. “Rather than letting him suffer through the Simpson project and then getting released later on, let him have the homecoming he deserves while gaining a draft asset at the same time.”

“Los Angeles has a more valuable trade asset on its hands than it realizes. Atlanta needs a feel good story right now and the Rams can provide that plus an insurance option. It would be stupid to just let Bennett walk after his rookie contract expires after this year.”

Bennett won the NCAA Championship twice with the Georgia Bulldogs. The quarterback threw for 8,429 passing yards and 66 touchdowns in his time in college football.

Still without a real attempt to be the signal caller on game day, Stetson Bennett could benefit the most from a change of scenery to prove his worth in the league.

Sean McVay On what He Likes From Stetson Bennett

While Stetson Bennett is on the roster, head coach Sean McVay has shared what he likes about the quarterback ahead of the 2026 season.

“You see a lot of the moxy and the swag that allowed him to be able to lead Georgia to two national championships,” McVay said. “Watching his journey is pretty cool, and it’s a good reminder of patience, internal fortitude, and the power of belief.”

“I think you can feel the respect that he’s earned from his teammates and the excitement for when he does some cool stuff. I’ve been really pleased with him.”

With high praise from one of the best offense-minded coaches in the league, Stetson Bennett has plenty of time to secure the backup quarterback job, or at least convince other teams he is worthy of their backup jobs.