Rams’ Trent McDuffie Makes Strong Impression on 3-Time All-Pro at Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams gave Davante Adams another proven opponent when they traded for Trent McDuffie in March.

So far in training camp, Adams already believes the addition is improving the way he prepares.

Adams praised McDuffie after Sunday’s practice and described the two-time All-Pro cornerback as one of the best tests he could receive before the regular season.

“I don’t know if I’ll get a better look than what I get from Trent out there,” Adams said in a video shared by the Rams. “It’s the epitome of iron sharpens iron.”

The comment came after Adams beat McDuffie for the highlight of Saturday’s practice.

Matthew Stafford dropped a 10-yard fade over the cornerback, and Adams completed the touchdown catch in the end zone, via the Rams’ training camp observations.

The sequence offered an early look at what the Rams hoped to create when they added another elite player to a roster built to contend.

McDuffie boosts the secondary on Sundays.

During the week, he also gives Adams and Puka Nacua a solid matchup on nearly every snap.

Adams Embraces Daily Matchup With McDuffie

Adams made it clear that the value of the competition extends beyond whether he wins an individual rep.

He pointed to McDuffie’s understanding of the game and the conversations that follow their work against each other.

At the same time, Adams is difficult to cover because he can change the picture within a route.

McDuffie’s quickness and anticipation can challenge those details executed by the 33-year-old receiver.

Los Angeles has already seen the matchup move in both directions.

Adams produced the red-zone touchdown Saturday, while McDuffie made plays throughout camp and brought pressure on Stafford during the same session.

Earlier in camp, McDuffie recovered from a one-handed catch by Nacua and broke up a sideline target two plays later.

Sean McVay said after that exchange that the Rams wanted “good, high-caliber ball” rather than focusing only on which player won the drill.

For Adams, the matchup is especially relevant after another productive year near the goal line.

Repeated work against McDuffie gives him a chance to sharpen the releases and late-route adjustments that helped make him Stafford’s most trusted scoring option.

McDuffie Trade Adds Value Beyond Secondary

The Rams paid a substantial price to bring McDuffie to Los Angeles.

They sent the Kansas City Chiefs the No. 29 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2026 and a 2027 third-round pick.

Los Angeles also agreed to a four-year extension that keeps McDuffie under contract through 2030. He arrived with two All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl championships and the versatility to work across the formation.

According to Next Gen Stats via Rams.com, McDuffie spent 17 minutes, 26 seconds in tight coverage during his first four NFL seasons, the fifth-most in the league over that span.

Pro Football Focus gave Adams an 84.1 receiving grade, which ranked 13th among 81 qualifying receivers, while McDuffie earned a 74.7 coverage grade, ranking 18th among 114 qualifying cornerbacks.

Adams was particularly effective against the type of coverage McDuffie can provide, posting an 89.9 receiving grade against man coverage, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.

McDuffie can certainly present many of the releases, alignments and coverage challenges that Adams will encounter once the schedule begins.

The Rams will ultimately judge the trade by what McDuffie adds to a defense that needed a true No. 1 cornerback.

His influence on the offense is already easier to see.