LA Rams’ $124 Million All-Pro Projected to End Pro Bowl Drought

The Los Angeles Rams paid a premium to add Trent McDuffie this offseason, and one NFL analyst believes the decorated cornerback could add an accomplishment that has strangely eluded him.

NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra selected McDuffie as the Rams’ candidate to make his first career Pro Bowl in 2026.

The prediction stands out because McDuffie owns first-team and second-team All-Pro honors from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, yet he has never received a Pro Bowl nod.

Patra wrote in his NFC first-time Pro Bowl candidates that McDuffie had been “ignored by Pro Bowl voters” in Kansas City and suggested his move to Los Angeles could finally change that. He also mentioned McDuffie’s versatility and willingness to contribute against the run as reasons he is at the top of the league for his position.

McDuffie Is Weirdly an All-Pro Without Pro Bowl

McDuffie enjoyed his best individual seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Rams noted when announcing his acquisition that he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023 after recording career highs with 80 tackles, five forced fumbles and three sacks.

He followed that with second-team All-Pro recognition in 2024, when he set another career high with 13 passes defensed and intercepted two passes.

The 2025 season was more uneven. NFL.com reported that McDuffie started 13 games and recorded 63 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception before ending the season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Even with the injury-shortened finish, his overall body of work made Los Angeles comfortable giving up cash for him. McDuffie started all 56 regular-season games and all 10 postseason games he appeared in during his four seasons with Kansas City, according to the Rams.

He also won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, giving the Rams a player familiar with the level they are trying to reach after advancing to the NFC Championship Game last season.

A first Pro Bowl selection would therefore look more like overdue recognition than a sudden breakthrough for a cornerback who has already been honored on the more exclusive All-Pro teams.

Rams Paid Up for Trent McDuffie

Los Angeles didn’t acquire McDuffie cheaply.

The Rams sent the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2026 and a 2027 third-round pick to Kansas City. They then agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension with McDuffie. The Rams confirmed the four-pick trade package when the deal became official.

NFL.com reported on the extension that the $31 million annual average and $124 million total value set NFL records for a cornerback when both sides reached an agreement. That financial commitment made it clear the Rams viewed McDuffie as a long-term defensive stalwart.

The need for Los Angeles to acquire a game-changing corner back was also apparent. NFL.com noted that Los Angeles ranked 19th against the pass in 2025 during its run to the NFC Championship Game.

Patra specifically pointed toward a secondary that struggled to get stops late last season when explaining why McDuffie fits such an important role.

Los Angeles has now tied significant draft capital and money to the 25-year-old as it tries to turn a deep playoff roster into a championship one.

His ability to play outside or in the slot certainly helps for matching up with different types of receivers.

McDuffie definitely has the All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl rings and the massive contract.

A Pro Bowl berth should be coming, right?