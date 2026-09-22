LA Rams’ $124 Million CB Shows Why He Got Paid Following Win Over Giants

The Los Angeles Rams paid a premium for Trent McDuffie in March.

Monday night displayed why the price tag was up there.

McDuffie delivered his first interception in a Rams uniform and a career-high four passes defensed in Los Angeles’ 28-6 win over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium, helping a defense reset after an ugly season opener in Australia.

The Rams’ official game recap confirmed both milestones. For the former Chiefs standout, the home debut hit a bit harder following a long wait to get back on the field.

“Just wanted to make sure I got out there and kind of show people who I was,” McDuffie told Michael J. Duarte of The California Post after the win.

That showing came on the same night Aaron Donald made his return to the Rams, but McDuffie made sure the secondary had its own signature moment.

McDuffie Makes Statement After Blockbuster Rams Move

The Rams didn’t make a modest investment to bring McDuffie home to Southern California.

Los Angeles acquired the two-time All-Pro from the Kansas City Chiefs in March for a package headlined by the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, along with additional draft capital. The Rams announced the full trade package before agreeing to a four-year extension. The deal was worth $124 million with $100 million guaranteed, per NFL.com.

His first game as a Ram didn’t provide much room for celebration, with San Francisco beating Los Angeles 27-7 in Melbourne. Reuters reported that the Rams arrived in Australia roughly a day before kickoff, while the 49ers had been there for a week.

McDuffie admitted the gap between that game and Monday’s home opener felt longer than usual.

“It was lowkey a long little week,” McDuffie told Duarte.

He pushed back on the idea that the Rams were interested in leaning on the Australia travel schedule as a reason for what happened.

“Last week was last week, and nobody trying to complain; nobody made an excuse about it,” McDuffie said. “We were just ready to work.”

That response showed up against New York.

With Giants starter Jaxson Dart already out with a knee injury, Jameis Winston tried to attack Malik Nabers downfield midway through the second quarter.

McDuffie tracked the ball and came away with the interception, handing the Rams possession with 6:11 left before halftime.

McDuffie an Extra Defensive Building Block Alongside Donald

Donald understandably commanded a great deal of attention Monday night.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was playing his first NFL game since the 2023 season, returning to a Rams front that lost Myles Garrett to injured reserve after Week 1. Donald finished with three tackles, including a tackle for loss near the goal line.

McDuffie’s performance allowed Los Angeles to feel better about its defense.

The 25-year-old came into the season as the highlight of a new-look secondary and featured in multiple spots. Rams coach Sean McVay said during the offseason that the team was seeing McDuffie “all over,” a reference to his ability to play both inside and outside, via the team’s June newcomer profile.

Against the Giants, that versatility ended with production. Los Angeles held New York to six points, while McDuffie set a new personal best in passes defensed.

The interception notched an early milestone in his new uniform. McDuffie framed it as a starting point afterward.

“Hopefully there’s more to come,” he told Duarte.