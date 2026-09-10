LA Rams Make Abrupt Decision on Traded-For WR, Reveal Stetson Bennett as QB2

The Los Angeles Rams made two revealing offensive decisions before their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Veteran wide receiver Tutu Atwell was among five Rams declared inactive despite carrying no injury designation into the game. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson, meanwhile, was listed as the emergency third quarterback, making Stetson Bennett the active No. 2 behind Matthew Stafford.

Both calls stand out for different reasons. Los Angeles traded to bring Atwell back less than two weeks ago, while head coach Sean McVay had deliberately declined to name Bennett or Simpson as his game-day backup during the lead-up to the opener.

Rams Scratch Tutu Atwell 2 Weeks After Trade

Atwell’s absence is the bigger surprise on the inactive list, particularly considering his return to the organization.

The Rams reacquired Atwell from the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 27, sending running back Jarquez Hunter to Miami in the deal. At the time, McVay said the trade gave Los Angeles an opportunity to “add depth to the receiver room,” according to the Rams’ announcement of the trade.

There was no announcment that Atwell could open the season outside the game-day lineup. The Rams final Week 1 injury report didn’t include Atwell, leaving his inactive status to read as a healthy scratch.

The decision also comes only three days after the team published a feature on Atwell’s return to Los Angeles. McVay said Sept. 4 that the veteran was comfortable in the offense and that “players have an ability to be able to carve out roles,” per TheRams.com.

Atwell spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams after they selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. He caught 105 passes for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns over 64 games during that first stint. Last season was quieter, producing six receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown in 10 appearances.

Los Angeles instead has Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and the rest of its active receiver group available against San Francisco while Atwell waits for his first opportunity since returning.

Bennett Gets Week 1 QB2 Nod Over Simpson

The inactive list also answered a question McVay had kept open throughout the end of preseason.

Although the Rams’ unofficial depth chart listed Bennett second and Simpson third behind Stafford, McVay described the situation as “2A, 2B” on Sept. 4 and said he would reveal the actual backup once he had made his game-day decision.

Simpson being designated as the emergency third quarterback settles it for Week 1.

Under the NFL’s emergency-third-quarterback rule, a team must have two quarterbacks on its active game-day list before designating a third as the emergency option. That player can enter only if the first two quarterbacks become unavailable because of injury or disqualification.

With Simpson in that role, Bennett is Stafford’s backup against the 49ers.

That’s a telling nod considering Simpson’s preseason. The No. 13 overall pick completed 47 of 60 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across three games.

Bennett, though, has spent multiple seasons in McVay’s system and handled the majority of second-team work this summer. When Stafford received scheduled rest days, Bennett also took the first-team snaps.

NFL.com highlighted Bennett’s performance in the second preseason game, when he completed 7 of 9 throws for 102 yards on passes traveling 10 to 19 air yards, according to Next Gen Stats.

McVay has cautioned that the arrangement can change as the season moves along. For the opener, however, the Rams have made their first call at quarterback (and wide receiver).