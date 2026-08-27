LA Rams’ Atwell Trade Sparks Puka Nacua Suspension Theory

The Los Angeles Rams’ surprise reunion with Tutu Atwell created a thought about why the team wanted back a receiver it let walk five months earlier.

Could the move be insurance against a possible Puka Nacua suspension?

Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated raised that possibility on X after Los Angeles agreed to acquire Atwell from the Miami Dolphins for running back Jarquez Hunter.

Grisak stressed that he didn’t want to overstate the connection, but wrote that bringing Atwell back “could signal that a suspension is coming.”

The theory is speculative, as the NFL has announced no discipline for Nacua, and the Rams have not publicly tied their latest trade to his status.

Atwell Trade Raises Question About Nacua

The Rams sent Hunter to Miami for Atwell in a deal pending physicals, Reuters reported Thursday.

Atwell spent his first five NFL seasons in Los Angeles before signing a one-year contract with his hometown Dolphins in March.

His 2025 season never matched the expectations attached to the one-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Rams before that campaign. Atwell finished with six catches for 192 yards and one touchdown in 10 games and was inactive for two of Los Angeles’ three playoff contests.

That history makes the reunion odd. The Rams have Nacua and Davante Adams at the top of the receiver room, while younger options have been competing for work behind them.

Atwell, however, gives McVay a player who knows the terminology, spacing and timing of the offense. If Los Angeles were forced to open the season without Nacua, that familiarity could help Stafford tremendously.

The Rams also relinquished a player who appeared to be facing a numbers squeeze. Hunter, a 2025 fourth-round pick, played only on special teams as a rookie and had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries through two preseason games, according to Reuters.

There’s the football explanation for the trade even if Nacua is available, with Los Angeles turning backfield depth into receiving depth and adding someone the coaching staff knows well.

Nacua Awaiting NFL Discipline Decision

The suspension question didn’t begin with the Atwell trade.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Aug. 11 that Nacua’s case remained under review by the league and that it was “within the realm of options” that the receiver could miss the Rams’ Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Schefter said the league was still reviewing the matter and expected more clarity before the regular season.

Nacua has faced scrutiny stemming from an offseason civil lawsuit.

A woman alleged that he made an antisemitic remark and bit her on the shoulder during a New Year’s Eve gathering. His attorney has acknowledged a bite occurred but characterized it as “horseplay,” while challenging the plaintiff’s account.

The Los Angeles Times reported in July that a possible misdemeanor battery matter was on track to be resolved through pre-filing diversion.

The unsureness hangs over a player coming off his best NFL season. Nacua led the league with 129 receptions in 2025 and finished with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

At the moment, Atwell’s return should be viewed as useful insurance instead of evidence that a league decision is on the horizon.

Assuming the NFL does hand down discipline before Week 1, Los Angeles has added a receiver who can walk back into McVay’s system with no introduction necessary.