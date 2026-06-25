Rams’ Ty Simpson Gets Worrying News Before First Training Camp

Ty Simpson is seen as the inevitable replacement for Matthew Stafford whenever he decides to call it a career.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted the former Alabama quarterback with the 13th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, a move considered the biggest surprise of the draft.

Simpson didn’t get much playing time with the Crimson Tide, only becoming a starter in his final collegiate season before being selected by LA. In his final season in ‘Bama, the QB threw for 3,567 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns in 15 games — Simpson threw for 3,948 passing yards in his time in the NCAA.

With offseason training now in the books, Ty Simpson will enter his first training camp, which will be pivotal for his development. According to one Rams reporter, the quarterback hasn’t shone during training.

Ty Simpson Gets Worrying News

Ty Simpson was seen as a late first-round, early second-round selection before the 2026 NFL Draft. Now on the Rams, the quarterback will be the long-term answer to when Matthew Stafford retires.

The Athletic had its beat writers report what they learned during offseason training, with Rams’ reporter Nate Atkins revealing Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett did not “stand out” against each other during practice.

“The Rams only had three open practices to watch before they canceled veteran minicamp, but one thing that stood out was that the backup quarterback race is on,” Atkins wrote. “Neither Bennett nor Simpson were able to stand out ahead of the other in these moments, as both worked on crossers, slants, outs and other basic routes, and neither produced much down the field.”

“Time will tell whether Simpson or Bennett are ready to fill a void the Rams consider significant with Stafford’s need to take time off and with the risk from each time Stafford takes a hit.”

While being kept to a simple offseason practice workload, Simpson should be a bit concerned about not getting the upper hand over Bennett.

As noted, Simpson is seen as Stafford’s successor who will need to develop before getting his first opportunity (barring injury to the incumbent). If he is not able to secure at least the starting job in his rookie season, the following years will be difficult for the 13th overall pick.

There was also the possibility that Ty Simpson would remain another season at Alabama to get critical playing time before declaring for the draft. Still, he is now in the City of Angels.

Simpson on Learning Rams Offense

Ty Simpson could be given a bit of slack this offseason training as he is learning from one of the best offensive minds in the league: Sean McVay.

The quarterback has expressed his willingness to learn the playbook through all the big and small details.

“I feel like I’m a freshman again, right? Drinking from a fire hydrant,” Simpson said, via the Rams. “You’re expected a lot. The quarterback runs the show here, just how I like it, but it’s just making sure that you’re disciplined and you’re detail-oriented.”

“I want to make sure that it’s the last thing that I think about when I go to bed, and the first thing that I wake up to.”