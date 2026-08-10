LA Rams Urged to Make Late-Season Move for Tyreek Hill Amid Injury Comeback

The Los Angeles Rams boast one of the NFL’s most dangerous rosters.

And now an All-Pro has now been floated as a potential addition for later in the season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named the Rams the best landing spot for Tyreek Hill on Aug. 10, citing Los Angeles’ ability to be patient with the veteran wide receiver as he continues a lengthy recovery from knee surgery.

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him in February. His 2025 season ended after four games because of a dislocated left knee and torn ACL, injuries that required two surgeries.

There’s still no finite date for his return.

That uncertainty could make the Rams an interesting fit.

Los Angeles already has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the top of its depth chart, meaning Hill wouldn’t need to rush back and immediately have a No.1 role.

If his recovery progresses, he could instead become another weapon for Matthew Stafford when the games matter most.

Rams Could Give Tyreek Hill Time to Recover

Moton’s argument centered heavily on patience.

“The team that signs Tyreek Hill must be patient,” Moton wrote, adding that Hill is a logical target for a contender capable of allowing him to fully recover.

Hill provided a candid update on his rehabilitation in July.

“My left leg is the one that I injured,” Hill said, via Reuters. “I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

Hill also declined to reveal his timetable, although he said it was “looking real good.”

Bleacher Report projected that the 32-year-old likely will not be available until late in the season.

For many teams, that could significantly reduce his value, but the Rams have the luxury of a stacked roster, so they have an alternate thought process.

Los Angeles entered the offseason with an offense that led the NFL in scoring and total yardage in 2025.

Nacua caught a league-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards, while Adams finished with 60 receptions for 789 yards and an NFL-best 14 receiving touchdowns.

Simply put, there’s no pressure for Hill to become the main feature of the receiving corps unless injuries strike.

Hill Could Fill Rams’ No. 3 Receiver Role

The intrigue comes with what Hill could provide once healthy.

Bleacher Report pointed specifically to the Rams’ No. 3 receiver spot, writing that Hill’s ability to operate from the slot could make him a complement to Nacua and Adams.

That role currently lacks a proven option with Hill’s lofty football existence.

The Rams lost Tutu Atwell in free agency and entered training camp with Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith among their returning options behind Nacua and Adams.

They also drafted C.J. Daniels in the sixth round. The team described the group as deep entering camp, although none of those receivers has produced anything close to Hill’s career numbers.

Hill has 819 career receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns. The eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro topped 1,700 receiving yards in consecutive seasons with Miami in 2022 and 2023.

Whether that version of Hill returns following such a serious knee injury is the unknown.

The Rams wouldn’t need that version immediately, though, as Moton suggested Los Angeles could give Hill a modest contract, let him continue rehabbing and bring him into the fold closer to the postseason.

With Rams roster already primed for a championship run, Hill could become a high-upside indulgence for the stretch drive.