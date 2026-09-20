Rams’ 25-Year-Old Rookie Poised to Step Up With Myles Garrett Sidelined

The Los Angeles Rams’ undrafted rookie who quietly survived roster cuts now has a more obvious avenue to an expanded role.

Head coach Sean McVay strongly endorsed outside linebacker Wesley Bailey, weeks after Bailey earned a spot on Los Angeles’ initial 53-man roster. The comments surfaced following star edge rusher Myles Garrett landing on injured reserve due to knee surgery.

Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register shared McVay’s comments on X after asking what Bailey showed the Rams during the preseason.

“He earned the spot,” McVay said.

Bailey’s roster victory was easy to overlook on Aug. 30 since Aaron Donald announced his return from retirement on the same day, instantly becoming the dominant Rams story.

Bailey, meanwhile, had completed a far different climb, and now, the 25-year-old may be moving from feel-good roster story to solid depth piece.

McVay Explains Why Bailey Made Rams’ 53-Man Roster

McVay pointed to Bailey’s work in practice and the preseason, particularly his performance against the New Orleans Saints.

“I thought he shined really brightly,” McVay said, adding that Bailey had first gotten his feet wet against the Kansas City Chiefs. McVay also called him “a big, physical athlete” who is stout at the point of attack and can affect games as a rusher.

That evaluation lined up with Bailey’s preseason production. In the Rams’ 34-0 win over the Saints, he finished with five tackles, four quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. McVay said afterward that he “felt his presence all day.”

Bailey had logged two tackles against Kansas City one week earlier while generating pressure in the backfield. He received 91 defensive snaps across those first two preseason games, providing Los Angeles a good look at a player fighting from the bottom of the depth chart.

The payoff arrived at final cuts. Los Angeles kept Bailey as one of five outside linebackers alongside Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson.

His college background also gave the Rams enough developmental tape. Bailey spent four seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Louisville. He appeared in 36 games for the Scarlet Knights, recording 71 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks before his final college season.

Garrett Injury Opens Door for Bailey

The opportunity is within Bailey’s grasp currently.

Garrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and was officially placed on injured reserve Thursday. The move guarantees he will miss at least four games, beginning with Monday night’s matchup against the New York Giants. He will also be sidelined for games against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before he is eligible to return.

McVay said the Rams will not rush Garrett back, leaving Los Angeles to redistribute snaps on the edge in the meantime.

Bailey didn’t receive a defensive snap in the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but Garrett’s absence may open up the rotation. Young and Stewart figure to handle larger workloads, while Bailey’s size and ability to hold up against the run give the coaching staff another option.

There’s some symmetry in the timing. Donald’s return in late August overshadowed Bailey’s roster accomplishment. Three weeks later, with Garrett unavailable, the rookie can make his own arrival felt.

All things considered, McVay’s message suggests Bailey earned his opportunity outright.